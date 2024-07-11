2024 Election: Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton calls on President Joe Biden to step aside

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
11
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:21 PM MST until THU 4:00 PM MST, Gila County, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:26 PM MST until THU 4:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Greenlee County, Graham County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 12:15 AM MST, Globe/Miami
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:15 PM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Maricopa County

2024 Election: Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton calls on President Joe Biden to step aside

By
Published  July 11, 2024 3:36pm MST
2024 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix
President Joe Biden (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) article

President Joe Biden (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PHOENIX - A member of Arizona's congressional delegation has joined a growing group of Democratic lawmakers who are calling on President Joe Biden to step aside as the party's presidential nominee.

In a statement released on his X (formerly Twitter), Rep. Greg Stanton said while he was one of President Biden's earliest supporters in 2020, the stakes for the 2024 election "could not be higher."

"The Democratic Party must have a nominee who can effectively make the case against [Donald] Trump, and have the confidence of the American people to handle the rigors of the hardest job on the planet for the next four years," a portion of the statement reads. "For the sake of American democracy, and to continue to make progress on our shared priorities, I believe it is time for the President to step aside as our nominee."

Rep. Stanton, who represents the state's 4th congressional district, is the second Democratic Party member in the state's congressional delegation to call for Biden to step aside. Rep. Raúl Grijalva made a similar call in an interview with the New York Times that was published on July 3.

On July 10, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, who is also a Democrat, stopped short of calling on President Biden to drop out of the race, but did say he has work to do to convince Arizonans that he is the right person for the job.

"I know that Arizonans have been concerned about the President's age, and since the debate, I think those concerns are even more top of mind, and I think the President has a lot to do to assure Arizonans and Americans, and I know that he knows that that is his job over the coming weeks," said Gov. Hobbs.

Calls for Biden to exit the 2024 presidential race intensified after his debate against former President Donald Trump on June 27. President Biden's performance during the debate was marked by various stumbles, and in one article published on July 10, the Associated Press labeled Biden's debate performance as "disastrous."

On his part, President Biden said he "had a bad night" in an interview with a radio host on July 4.

"And the fact of the matter is that, you know, I screwed up," the President said in the interview.

However, President Biden has rebuffed calls to step aside.

"I made a mistake," President Biden said in the interview. "But I learned from my father, when you get knocked down, you just get back up."