2026 Election: CD1 debate features Dr. Amish Shah, Jay Feely in key Arizona congressional race

The Brief The Citizens Clean Elections Commission will host a debate for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. The event features Democratic nominee Dr. Amish Shah, an emergency medicine physician and former state representative, alongside Republican nominee Thomas "Jay" Feely IV, a former NFL placekicker and broadcast analyst. The candidates are vying to represent CD1 in one of the state's most closely watched congressional contests.



Arizona voters in Congressional District 1 will soon hear directly from the candidates competing to represent them in Washington as the campaign season enters its final stretch.

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. MST.

What we know:

Sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the official sponsor of state political debates, the forum brings together Republican Jay Feely and Democrat Dr. Amish Shah to address key federal policy topics, the economy, healthcare and district priorities.

Why the seat is open:

Arizona's 1st Congressional District seat became open after seven-term Republican incumbent Rep. David Schweikert decided against seeking reelection to the U.S. House, opting instead to run for Arizona Governor. Schweikert, who lost the Republican gubernatorial primary to U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs in July, previously held the seat after defeating Shah in a close 2024 general election contest.

Meet the candidates

Thomas "Jay" Feely IV (Republican): Feely played 14 seasons as an NFL placekicker, including four years with the Arizona Cardinals, before spending a decade as an Emmy Award-winning NFL analyst for CBS. A University of Michigan graduate and 1997 national champion, Feely worked as a financial advisor prior to his football career and served on the NFLPA Executive Committee for over a decade. Feely won the Republican primary for CD1 following an endorsement from Donald Trump. Beyond sports and broadcasting, Feely serves on corporate boards, works as an angel investor, and runs the Feely Family Foundation alongside his wife, Rebecca, focusing on youth, education and faith-based community service.

Dr. Amish Shah (Democrat): Dr. Shah is an emergency medicine and sports medicine physician who served five years in the Arizona House of Representatives (2019–2024) after winning three consecutive elections. Raised in Chicago by immigrant parents from India, Shah earned his B.A. and M.D. from Northwestern University and an M.P.H. from UC Berkeley. In the state legislature, Shah had more bills signed into law than any Arizona Democrat in the last decade, focusing on teacher pay, public health and small business support. He previously served as a faculty member at Mount Sinai Medical Center and led the New York Jets Airway Management Team.

What they're saying:

Jay Feely emphasizes conservative leadership, personal responsibility and economic opportunity built on his experiences in sports, business and community service. During his football and broadcasting career, Feely stood up for teammates during NFL labor negotiations. He advocates for fostering entrepreneurship, supporting educational freedom, and bringing faith- and community-focused principles to public office.

Dr. Amish Shah centers his campaign on healthcare access, lowering prescription drug prices and protecting reproductive freedom. Citing his background as an ER physician, Shah argues that politicians should not interfere in personal medical decisions and vows to fight price gouging on essential medications like insulin. Pointing to his legislative track record in Maricopa County, Shah stresses a bipartisan, independent approach to protecting Social Security, Medicare and voting rights.