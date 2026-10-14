2026 Election: Where to vote in Maricopa County: List of voting locations

The Brief Early voting has begun in Maricopa County and across Arizona, allowing voters to cast early ballots in person or by mail ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. Voting locations throughout Phoenix, the suburbs, and surrounding rural communities will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Arizona voters will decide on federal, state, and local offices, along with judge retention questions and eight statewide ballot measures.



Early voting for the November general election has begun in Maricopa County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

All voting locations will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Maricopa County features over 280 voting locations, encompassing drop boxes and in-person voting sites.

Aguila

Aguila Fire Department

51321 W Ray St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Ajo

Kaka Village Community Center

1 Kaka Village Cir

In-person voting on Election Day only

Avondale

Avondale City Hall

11465 W Civic Center Dr 200

Arizona Complete Health Avondale Resource Center

995 E Riley Dr

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Estrella Mountain Community College

3000 N Dysart Rd A

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Littleton ESD Welcome Center

1642 S 107th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

MVD Avondale

1452 N Eliseo C Felix Jr Way

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Garden Lakes

10930 W Garden Lakes Pkwy

In-person voting on Election Day only

La Joya High School

11650 W Whyman Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Buckeye

Buckeye City Hall

530 E Monroe Ave

Buckeye Fire Station 704

27360 W Wagner Complex Dr

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Buckeye Union High School Agee Gym

1000 E Narramore Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Liberty Elementary School District Office

19871 W Fremont Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Lifeway Church

18926 W Latham St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

West-Mec Southwest Campus

500 N Verrado Way

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Eason

1002 E Eason Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Sundance

22487 W Sundance Pkwy

In-person voting on Election Day only

Youngker High School #201

3000 S Apache Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Carefree

Carefree Town Council Center

33 Easy St, Carefree, Az 85377

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Carefree Town Hall

8 E Sundial Cir, Carefree, Az 85377

Drop box only

Cave Creek

Cave Creek Town Hall

37622 N Cave Creek Rd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Desert Broom Library

29710 N Cave Creek Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Phoenix Laestadian Lutheran Church

32424 N 43rd St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Cave Creek

38008 N Basin Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Tatum Ranch Community Center

29811 N Tatum Blvd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Cave Creek Town Hall

37622 N Cave Creek Rd

Drop box only

Chandler

Chandler/Gilbert Community College

2626 E Pecos Rd

Chandler Nature Center

4050 E Chandler Heights Rd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

American Legion Matthew B Juan Post 35

2240 W Chandler Blvd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert Oasis Aquatic Center

1400 W Summit Pl

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center

5901 S Hillcrest Dr

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

MVD Chandler

50 S Beck Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Nozomi Aquatic Center

250 S Kyrene Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Praise And Worship Center

2551 N Arizona Ave 3

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Tumbleweed Recreation Center

745 E Germann Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Chandler

800 W Chandler Heights Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Galveston

1950 W Galveston St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Cottonwood Country Club

25630 S Brentwood Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

First Baptist Church Chandler

3405 S Arizona Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Holy Trinity Luththeran Church

739 W Erie St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Islamic Center Of The East Valley

425 N Alma School Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Chandler City Hall

175 S Arizona Ave

Drop box only

El Mirage

El Mirage City Hall

10000 N El Mirage Rd

Dysart Community Center

14414 N El Mirage Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Fountain Hills

Fountains United Methodist Church

15300 N Fountain Hills Blvd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Fountain Hills Community Center

13001 N La Montana Dr

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Cornerstone Family Church

10215 N Saguaro Blvd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Fountain Hills Town Hall

16705 E Ave Of The Fountains

Drop box only

Fountain Hills Unified School District Office

16000 E Palisades Blvd

Drop box only

Gila Bend

Gila Bend School District

308 N Martin Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

San Lucy Dist Admin Bldg

1216 N 307th Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Gilbert

Gilbert Public Works North Area Service Center

900 E Juniper Ave

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

First United Methodist Church Of Gilbert

331 S Cooper Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Catalina

1520 S Catalina St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Constellation

7361 S Constellation Way

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Gilbert

495 S Greenfield Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Greenfield

3775 S Greenfield Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS N Greenfield

234 N Greenfield Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ranch House

4170 S Ranch House Pkwy

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ray

1155 E Ray Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Recker

2958 S Recker Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Gilbert Freestone Rec Center

1141 E Guadalupe Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

McQueen Park Activity Center

510 N Horne St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Perry Branch Library/Gilbert

1965 E Queen Creek Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

SE Regional Library/Gilbert

775 N Greenfield Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Gilbert Municipal Center

50 E Civic Center Dr

Drop box only

Gilbert Unified School District Office

140 S Gilbert Rd

Drop box only

Higley Unified School District Office

2935 S Recker Rd

Drop box only

Glendale

ASU West Campus

4701 W Thunderbird Rd

Bicentennial North School

7237 W Missouri Ave

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Foothills Recreation And Aquatic Center

5600 W Union Hills Dr

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

GCC North Chinle Building

5727 W Happy Valley Rd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Glendale Community College

6000 W Olive Ave SU

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Bellair Golf Park

17233 N 45th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Faith Baptist Church

7233 N 75th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Glencroft Retirement Center

8611 N 67th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Glendale Christian Church

9661 N 59th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Glendale Elementary School District Office

7301 N 58th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mosaic Church Arizona

20412 N 41st Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mountain Park Health Center Glendale

6975 W Glendale Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Washington Elementary School District Office

4650 W Sweetwater Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ LDS Pinnacle Peak

5104 W Pinnacle Peak Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Glendale

23121 N 67th Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Community Of Christ

5035 W Paradise Ln

In-person voting on Election Day only

Dove Of The Desert United Methodist Church

7201 W Beardsley Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

St Johns Lutheran Church

7205 N 51st Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Vineyard Church Of North Phoenix

6250 W Peoria Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Glendale City Clerk's Office

5850 W Glendale Ave

Drop box only

Peoria Unified School District Office

6330 W Thunderbird Rd

Drop box only

Goodyear

Goodyear City Hall

1900 N Civic Sq

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Goodyear Ballpark

1933 S Ballpark Way

In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Adelante Healthcare Goodyear

13471 W Cornerstone Blvd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Westar School

17777 W Westar Dr

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Estrella Foothills High School #201

13033 S Estrella Pkwy

In-person voting on Election Day only

Goodyear City Hall

1900 N Civic Sq

Drop box only

Guadalupe

El Tianguis Mercado

9201 S Avenida Del Yaqui

Laveen

Aguila Community Center

7858 S 35th Ave

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Laveen

4125 W Baseline Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

District 7 Community Service Center

8035 S 83rd Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Laveen Elementary School District Office

5001 W Dobbins Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

District 6 Community Service Center

5230 W St Johns Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Laveen Baptist Church

5036 W Dobbins Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park First Baptist Church

901 E Plaza Cir

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Litchfield School District Support Services Building A

18921 W Thomas Rd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Church At Litchfield Park

300 N Old Litchfield Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Litchfield Park

19322 W Indian School Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Mesa

Asu Polytechnic Academic Center

5988 S Backus Mall

Mesa Community College At Red Mountain

7110 E McKellips Rd

Mesa Community College

1833 W Southern Ave

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Mesa Convention Center

263 N Center St

In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Mesa Gateway Public Library

5036 S Eastmark Pkwy

In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

St Peter Lutheran Church

1844 E Dana Ave

In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Boulder Mountain Community Church

9390 E McLellan Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Hi-Way Baptist Church

10505 E Brown Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mount Calvary Baptist Church

1720 E Broadway Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Progressive Baptist Church

761 S Horne

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Victory Lutheran Church

5946 E University Dr

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Adobe

5620 E Adobe Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Clearview Stake

1007 S 72Nd St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Harris Park/Ridge Ward

2220 N Harris Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Hawes

3025 S Hawes Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Heritage

940 E Southern Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Southern

10305 E Southern Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Mesa Maricopa Stake

611 N Stewart

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Mesa

825 S 32Nd St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Love Of Christ Lutheran Church

1525 N Power Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Mesa Baptist Church

2425 S Alma School Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Maricopa County Elections Mesa

222 E Javelina Ave

24-hour drop box only

Morristown

Friends Of Circle City

101 Debs Cir

In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley Town Hall

6401 E Lincoln Dr

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Camelback Bible Church

3900 E Stanford Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Paradise Valley Town Hall

6401 E Lincoln Dr

Drop box only

Peoria

Grace In The Desert Adventist Church

13450 N Plaza Del Rio Blvd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Life In Christ Lutheran Church

14802 N 75th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Lifepath Church

7910 W Happy Valley Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Worship & Word Church

8175 W Grand Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Christ Bible Church

9049 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Happy Valley

11922 W Happy Valley Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Peoria

22034 N 83rd Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Copper Hills Church/ Westwing

27035 N Black Rock Blvd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Lake Pleasant Elementary School

31501 N Westland Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Lakes Rec Center @ Westbrook Village

19251 N Westbrook Pkwy

In-person voting on Election Day only

Peoria City Hall

8401 W Monroe St

Drop box

In-person voting on Election Day only

Phoenix

ASU A.E. England (Parking On Central And Fillmore)

424 N Central Ave

Emmanuel Presbyterian Chr

3839 E Shea Blvd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Islamic Community Center Of Phoenix

2515 W Orangewood Ave

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Osborn Elementary School District Office

1226 W Osborn Rd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Paradise Valley Community College

18401 N 32Nd St

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Shadow Rock Congregational Church

12861 N 8th Ave

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

South Mountain Community College

7050 S 24th St

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Trinity Lutheran Church

9424 N 7th Ave

In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Adelante Healthcare Metro

9610 N Metro Pkwy

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Aire Libre School

16428 N 21st St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Byron A Barry School

2533 N 60th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Cartwright Elementary School Training Center

4242 N 51st Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Cartwright School District Annex

3401 N 67th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Charles W Harris School

2252 N 55th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church

8801 N 43rd Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS South Mountain Stake

650 W Southern Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of The Beatitudes

555 W Glendale Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Cornerstone Baptist Church

4041 E Phelps Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert Christian Fellowship

1445 W Northern Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert Foothills UMC

2156 E Liberty Ln

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert View Bible Church Building C

105 W Carefree Hwy

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Devonshire Senior Center

2802 E Devonshire Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Faith Lutheran Church

801 E Camelback Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

First Southern Baptist Church Of Paradise Valley

16033 N 32Nd St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Fowler Elementary School District Office

1617 S 67th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

GCU (Enter On 27th Ave)

5115 N 27th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center

3435 W Pinnacle Peak Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Ibew Local 640 Electrical Workers

5808 N 7th St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Living Word Bible Church Ahwatukee

3820 E Ray Rd 30

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Madison Baptist Church

6202 N 12th St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Memorial Presbyterian Church

4141 E Thomas Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mountain View Lutheran Church

11002 S 48th St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Murphy School District Education Center

3140 W Buckeye Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Palmcroft Baptist Church

15825 N 35th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Phoenix Bible Church

6060 N 7th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Salvation Army Kroc Corps Community Center

1375 E Broadway Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Shepherd Of The Hills United Church Of Christ

5524 E Lafayette Blvd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

St Andrew Lutheran Church

3101 W Cholla St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

St Nikolas Serbian Orthodox Church

11640 N 16th Pl

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Standing Stones Community Church

23335 N 18Th Dr A114/116

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Sunrise United Methodist Church

19234 N 7th Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Sunset Canyon School

2727 E Siesta Ln

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Tomahawk School

7820 W Turney Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Vista Verde Middle School

2826 E Grovers Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Ability 360 Center

5025 E Washington St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Academies At South Mountain

5401 S 7th St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Alhambra Elementary School District Office

4510 N 37th Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

All Saints Lutheran Church

15649 N 7th St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Anthem Community Center

41130 N Freedom Way

In-person voting on Election Day only

Bridgeway Community Church

2420 E Liberty Ln

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 40th St

2222 N 40th St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 59th Ave

3802 N 59th Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Anthem

2503 W Anthem Way

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ashland

47 E Ashland Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Greenway

4242 E Waltann Ln

In-person voting on Election Day only

Cortez High School #205

8828 N 31st Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Deer Valley Lutheran Church

220 W Union Hills Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Deer Valley Unified School District Office

20402 N 15th Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Golden Gate Community Center

1625 N 39th Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Horizon Presbyterian Church

1401 E Liberty Ln

In-person voting on Election Day only

James W Rice School

4530 W Campbell Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Maricopa County Cooperative Extention

4341 E Broadway Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Pendergast Learning Center

3841 N 91st Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Riverside Elementary School District Office

1414 S 51st Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Sevilla Elementary School

3801 W Missouri Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Starlight Park Baptist Church

7901 W Osborn Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Wesley Community Center (Central City)

1300 S 10th St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Westminster Presbyterian Church

4735 N 19th Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Deer Valley Unified School District Office

20402 N 15th Ave

Drop box only

Fowler Elementary School District Office

1617 S 67th Ave

Drop box only

Isaac Elementary School District Office

3348 W Mcdowell Rd

Drop box only

Phoenix City Hall

200 W Washington St

Drop box only

Phoenix Union High School District Office

4520 N Central Ave

Drop box only

Maricopa County Elections MCTEC

510 S 3rd Ave

24-hour drop box only

Queen Creek

Communiversity

21740 S Ellsworth Rd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Queen Creek Unified School District Office

20217 E Chandler Heights Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Queen Creek Library

21802 S Ellsworth Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Queen Creek Unified School Dist Office

20217 E Chandler Heights Rd

Drop box only

Rio Verde

Rio Verde Community Assoc

18816 E Four Peaks Blvd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Scottsdale

Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park Rec Center

8950 E Pinnacle Peak Rd

Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center

4201 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale Community College

9000 E Chaparral Rd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

The Episcopal Church Of The Nativity

22405 N Miller Rd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Camelback Christian Church

6235 E Camelback Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert Springs School

6010 E Acoma Dr

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Eldorado Park Community Center

7641 E Murray Ln

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Living Water Lutheran Church

9201 E Happy Valley Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Peace In The Desert Church

11735 N Scottsdale Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Salt River Pima Community Center

1880 N Longmore Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Scottsdale Worship Center

6508 E Cactus Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Via Linda (Scottsdale) Senior Center

10440 E Via Linda Dr

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 82Nd St

6265 N 82Nd St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Larkspur

9565 E Larkspur Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Fort McDowell Indian Comm Rec Center

16402 N Fort McDowell Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Horizon Community Center

444 N 100th St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Messinger Mortuary

7601 E Indian School Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Mountain View Park Community Center

8625 E Mountain View Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Scottsdale Elks Lodge #2148

6398 E Oak St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Second Church Of Christ Scientist

10180 N Hayden Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Stonegate Community Center

11551 E Mountain View Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Venue 8600

8600 E Anderson Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Scottsdale City Hall

3939 N Drinkwater Blvd

Drop box only

Sun City

Faith Presbyterian Church

16000 N Del Webb Blvd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Banner Health Warren D Ruff Building

13180 N 103rd Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Sun City

13014 N 108th Ave

In-person voting on Election Day only

Sun City West

R H Johnson Recreation Center

19803 N R H Johnson Blvd

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Sheriffs Posse Of Sun City West

20450 N Stardust Blvd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Surprise

Surprise City Hall

16000 N Civic Center Plz

Surprise Community And Resource Center

12641 W Santa Fe Dr

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Happy Trails Resort

17200 W Bell Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Marley Park

15210 W Sweetwater Ave

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Oasis Swim Center Surprise

12361 N Perryville Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Asante

23391 N 166th Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Surprise

15880 W Cactus Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Verde Vista

14878 N Verde Vista Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Spirit Of Grace Lutheran Church

15820 W Clearview Blvd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Tempe

ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (Free Parking)

400 E Apache Blvd

Knights Of Pythias Lodge

1606 E Apache Blvd,

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Pyle Adult Recreation Center

655 E Southern Ave

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Dayspring United Methodist Church

1365 E Elliot Rd

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Tempe Mountain Park Health Center

1840 E Broadway Rd,

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

University Presbyterian Church

139 E Alameda Dr

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Knox

1111 E Knox Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Lakeshore

6001 S Lakeshore Dr

In-person voting on Election Day only

Escalante Community Center/Tempe

2150 E Orange St

In-person voting on Election Day only

University Lutheran Church

340 E 15th St

In-person voting on Election Day only

Tempe City Hall

31 E 5Th St

Drop box only

Tolleson

Tolleson Civic Center

9055 W Van Buren St, Tolleson, Az 85353

Tolleson Union High School District Office

9801 W Van Buren St

In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Tolleson Union High School District Office

9801 W Van Buren St

Drop box only

Union Elementary School/District Office

3834 S 91st Ave

Drop box only

Tonopah

Valley Baptist Church

37702 W Indian School Rd

In-person voting on Election Day only

Saddle Mountain School District Office

38201 W Indian School Rd

Drop box only

Wickenburg

Coffinger Park Recreation Center

175 Swilling Ave

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Wickenburg Town Hall

155 N Tegner St A

Drop box only

Wittmann

Wittmann Assembly Of God

32858 N Center St

In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Youngtown

Youngtown Clubhouse

12033 N Clubhouse Sq

In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Youngtown Town Hall

12030 N Clubhouse Sq

Drop box only

An interactive map for Maricopa County voting locations gives voters additional information on the ways to vote, where to go, and the precinct it covers.

Where can I find my precinct?

Maricopa County has released election maps for the 2026 election.

Important dates to remember

Last day to request an early ballot by mail: Oct. 23, 2026.

Last day to mail in a ballot: Oct. 27, 2026.After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Last day to vote early in person: Oct. 30, 2026.

General election: Nov. 3, 2026 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What races are we voting for in Arizona?

U.S. Representative

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)

Secretary of State

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Mine Inspector

Corporation Commissioner

State Senator

State Representative

Judge retention

Eight ballot measures

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How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.

I'm not registered to vote yet. What should I do?

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, those who are eligible to vote and are not registered to vote have until Oct. 5 to register. Information on how to register to vote is available on the Secretary of State's website.

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Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?

If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here. We also have a list of early voting locations for those in Pinal County.

If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:

How can I track my ballot?

Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website.

Where can I see the results?

Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results, on the Maricopa County website.