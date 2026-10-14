2026 Election: Where to vote in Maricopa County: List of voting locations
PHOENIX - Early voting for the November general election has begun in Maricopa County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.
All voting locations will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where can I vote?
Maricopa County features over 280 voting locations, encompassing drop boxes and in-person voting sites.
Aguila
Aguila Fire Department
- 51321 W Ray St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Ajo
Kaka Village Community Center
- 1 Kaka Village Cir
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Avondale
Avondale City Hall
- 11465 W Civic Center Dr 200
Arizona Complete Health Avondale Resource Center
- 995 E Riley Dr
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Estrella Mountain Community College
- 3000 N Dysart Rd A
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Littleton ESD Welcome Center
- 1642 S 107th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
MVD Avondale
- 1452 N Eliseo C Felix Jr Way
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Garden Lakes
- 10930 W Garden Lakes Pkwy
- In-person voting on Election Day only
La Joya High School
- 11650 W Whyman Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Buckeye
Buckeye City Hall
- 530 E Monroe Ave
Buckeye Fire Station 704
- 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Buckeye Union High School Agee Gym
- 1000 E Narramore Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Liberty Elementary School District Office
- 19871 W Fremont Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Lifeway Church
- 18926 W Latham St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
West-Mec Southwest Campus
- 500 N Verrado Way
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Eason
- 1002 E Eason Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Sundance
- 22487 W Sundance Pkwy
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Youngker High School #201
- 3000 S Apache Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Carefree
Carefree Town Council Center
- 33 Easy St, Carefree, Az 85377
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Carefree Town Hall
- 8 E Sundial Cir, Carefree, Az 85377
- Drop box only
Cave Creek
Cave Creek Town Hall
- 37622 N Cave Creek Rd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Desert Broom Library
- 29710 N Cave Creek Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Phoenix Laestadian Lutheran Church
- 32424 N 43rd St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Cave Creek
- 38008 N Basin Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Tatum Ranch Community Center
- 29811 N Tatum Blvd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Cave Creek Town Hall
- 37622 N Cave Creek Rd
- Drop box only
Chandler
Chandler/Gilbert Community College
- 2626 E Pecos Rd
Chandler Nature Center
- 4050 E Chandler Heights Rd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
American Legion Matthew B Juan Post 35
- 2240 W Chandler Blvd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Desert Oasis Aquatic Center
- 1400 W Summit Pl
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center
- 5901 S Hillcrest Dr
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
MVD Chandler
- 50 S Beck Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Nozomi Aquatic Center
- 250 S Kyrene Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Praise And Worship Center
- 2551 N Arizona Ave 3
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Tumbleweed Recreation Center
- 745 E Germann Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Chandler
- 800 W Chandler Heights Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Galveston
- 1950 W Galveston St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Cottonwood Country Club
- 25630 S Brentwood Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
First Baptist Church Chandler
- 3405 S Arizona Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Holy Trinity Luththeran Church
- 739 W Erie St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Islamic Center Of The East Valley
- 425 N Alma School Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Chandler City Hall
- 175 S Arizona Ave
- Drop box only
El Mirage
El Mirage City Hall
- 10000 N El Mirage Rd
Dysart Community Center
- 14414 N El Mirage Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Fountain Hills
Fountains United Methodist Church
- 15300 N Fountain Hills Blvd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Fountain Hills Community Center
- 13001 N La Montana Dr
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Cornerstone Family Church
- 10215 N Saguaro Blvd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Fountain Hills Town Hall
- 16705 E Ave Of The Fountains
- Drop box only
Fountain Hills Unified School District Office
- 16000 E Palisades Blvd
- Drop box only
Gila Bend
Gila Bend School District
- 308 N Martin Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
San Lucy Dist Admin Bldg
- 1216 N 307th Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Gilbert
Gilbert Public Works North Area Service Center
- 900 E Juniper Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
First United Methodist Church Of Gilbert
- 331 S Cooper Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Catalina
- 1520 S Catalina St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Constellation
- 7361 S Constellation Way
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Gilbert
- 495 S Greenfield Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Greenfield
- 3775 S Greenfield Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS N Greenfield
- 234 N Greenfield Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ranch House
- 4170 S Ranch House Pkwy
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ray
- 1155 E Ray Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Recker
- 2958 S Recker Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Gilbert Freestone Rec Center
- 1141 E Guadalupe Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
McQueen Park Activity Center
- 510 N Horne St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Perry Branch Library/Gilbert
- 1965 E Queen Creek Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
SE Regional Library/Gilbert
- 775 N Greenfield Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Gilbert Municipal Center
- 50 E Civic Center Dr
- Drop box only
Gilbert Unified School District Office
- 140 S Gilbert Rd
- Drop box only
Higley Unified School District Office
- 2935 S Recker Rd
- Drop box only
Glendale
ASU West Campus
- 4701 W Thunderbird Rd
Bicentennial North School
- 7237 W Missouri Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Foothills Recreation And Aquatic Center
- 5600 W Union Hills Dr
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
GCC North Chinle Building
- 5727 W Happy Valley Rd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Glendale Community College
- 6000 W Olive Ave SU
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Bellair Golf Park
- 17233 N 45th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Faith Baptist Church
- 7233 N 75th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Glencroft Retirement Center
- 8611 N 67th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Glendale Christian Church
- 9661 N 59th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Glendale Elementary School District Office
- 7301 N 58th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Mosaic Church Arizona
- 20412 N 41st Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Mountain Park Health Center Glendale
- 6975 W Glendale Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Washington Elementary School District Office
- 4650 W Sweetwater Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ LDS Pinnacle Peak
- 5104 W Pinnacle Peak Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Glendale
- 23121 N 67th Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Community Of Christ
- 5035 W Paradise Ln
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Dove Of The Desert United Methodist Church
- 7201 W Beardsley Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
St Johns Lutheran Church
- 7205 N 51st Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Vineyard Church Of North Phoenix
- 6250 W Peoria Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Glendale City Clerk's Office
- 5850 W Glendale Ave
- Drop box only
Peoria Unified School District Office
- 6330 W Thunderbird Rd
- Drop box only
Goodyear
Goodyear City Hall
- 1900 N Civic Sq
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Goodyear Ballpark
- 1933 S Ballpark Way
- In-person voting starts 10/31/2026
Adelante Healthcare Goodyear
- 13471 W Cornerstone Blvd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Westar School
- 17777 W Westar Dr
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Estrella Foothills High School #201
- 13033 S Estrella Pkwy
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Goodyear City Hall
- 1900 N Civic Sq
- Drop box only
Guadalupe
El Tianguis Mercado
- 9201 S Avenida Del Yaqui
Laveen
Aguila Community Center
- 7858 S 35th Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Laveen
- 4125 W Baseline Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
District 7 Community Service Center
- 8035 S 83rd Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Laveen Elementary School District Office
- 5001 W Dobbins Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
District 6 Community Service Center
- 5230 W St Johns Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Laveen Baptist Church
- 5036 W Dobbins Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Litchfield Park
Litchfield Park First Baptist Church
- 901 E Plaza Cir
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Litchfield School District Support Services Building A
- 18921 W Thomas Rd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Church At Litchfield Park
- 300 N Old Litchfield Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Litchfield Park
- 19322 W Indian School Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Mesa
Asu Polytechnic Academic Center
- 5988 S Backus Mall
Mesa Community College At Red Mountain
- 7110 E McKellips Rd
Mesa Community College
- 1833 W Southern Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Mesa Convention Center
- 263 N Center St
- In-person voting starts 10/31/2026
Mesa Gateway Public Library
- 5036 S Eastmark Pkwy
- In-person voting starts 10/31/2026
St Peter Lutheran Church
- 1844 E Dana Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/31/2026
Boulder Mountain Community Church
- 9390 E McLellan Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Hi-Way Baptist Church
- 10505 E Brown Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
- 1720 E Broadway Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Progressive Baptist Church
- 761 S Horne
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Victory Lutheran Church
- 5946 E University Dr
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Adobe
- 5620 E Adobe Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Clearview Stake
- 1007 S 72Nd St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Harris Park/Ridge Ward
- 2220 N Harris Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Hawes
- 3025 S Hawes Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Heritage
- 940 E Southern Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Southern
- 10305 E Southern Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Mesa Maricopa Stake
- 611 N Stewart
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Mesa
- 825 S 32Nd St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Love Of Christ Lutheran Church
- 1525 N Power Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Mesa Baptist Church
- 2425 S Alma School Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Maricopa County Elections Mesa
- 222 E Javelina Ave
- 24-hour drop box only
Morristown
Friends Of Circle City
- 101 Debs Cir
- In-person voting starts 10/31/2026
Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley Town Hall
- 6401 E Lincoln Dr
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Camelback Bible Church
- 3900 E Stanford Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Paradise Valley Town Hall
- 6401 E Lincoln Dr
- Drop box only
Peoria
Grace In The Desert Adventist Church
- 13450 N Plaza Del Rio Blvd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Life In Christ Lutheran Church
- 14802 N 75th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Lifepath Church
- 7910 W Happy Valley Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Worship & Word Church
- 8175 W Grand Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Christ Bible Church
- 9049 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Happy Valley
- 11922 W Happy Valley Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Peoria
- 22034 N 83rd Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Copper Hills Church/ Westwing
- 27035 N Black Rock Blvd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Lake Pleasant Elementary School
- 31501 N Westland Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Lakes Rec Center @ Westbrook Village
- 19251 N Westbrook Pkwy
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Peoria City Hall
- 8401 W Monroe St
- Drop box
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Phoenix
ASU A.E. England (Parking On Central And Fillmore)
- 424 N Central Ave
Emmanuel Presbyterian Chr
- 3839 E Shea Blvd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Islamic Community Center Of Phoenix
- 2515 W Orangewood Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Osborn Elementary School District Office
- 1226 W Osborn Rd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Paradise Valley Community College
- 18401 N 32Nd St
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Shadow Rock Congregational Church
- 12861 N 8th Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
South Mountain Community College
- 7050 S 24th St
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Trinity Lutheran Church
- 9424 N 7th Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/31/2026
Adelante Healthcare Metro
- 9610 N Metro Pkwy
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Aire Libre School
- 16428 N 21st St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Byron A Barry School
- 2533 N 60th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Cartwright Elementary School Training Center
- 4242 N 51st Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Cartwright School District Annex
- 3401 N 67th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Charles W Harris School
- 2252 N 55th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church
- 8801 N 43rd Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS South Mountain Stake
- 650 W Southern Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of The Beatitudes
- 555 W Glendale Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Cornerstone Baptist Church
- 4041 E Phelps Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Desert Christian Fellowship
- 1445 W Northern Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Desert Foothills UMC
- 2156 E Liberty Ln
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Desert View Bible Church Building C
- 105 W Carefree Hwy
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Devonshire Senior Center
- 2802 E Devonshire Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Faith Lutheran Church
- 801 E Camelback Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
First Southern Baptist Church Of Paradise Valley
- 16033 N 32Nd St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Fowler Elementary School District Office
- 1617 S 67th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
GCU (Enter On 27th Ave)
- 5115 N 27th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center
- 3435 W Pinnacle Peak Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Ibew Local 640 Electrical Workers
- 5808 N 7th St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Living Word Bible Church Ahwatukee
- 3820 E Ray Rd 30
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Madison Baptist Church
- 6202 N 12th St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Memorial Presbyterian Church
- 4141 E Thomas Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Mountain View Lutheran Church
- 11002 S 48th St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Murphy School District Education Center
- 3140 W Buckeye Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Palmcroft Baptist Church
- 15825 N 35th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Phoenix Bible Church
- 6060 N 7th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Salvation Army Kroc Corps Community Center
- 1375 E Broadway Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Shepherd Of The Hills United Church Of Christ
- 5524 E Lafayette Blvd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
St Andrew Lutheran Church
- 3101 W Cholla St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
St Nikolas Serbian Orthodox Church
- 11640 N 16th Pl
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Standing Stones Community Church
- 23335 N 18Th Dr A114/116
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Sunrise United Methodist Church
- 19234 N 7th Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Sunset Canyon School
- 2727 E Siesta Ln
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Tomahawk School
- 7820 W Turney Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Vista Verde Middle School
- 2826 E Grovers Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Ability 360 Center
- 5025 E Washington St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Academies At South Mountain
- 5401 S 7th St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Alhambra Elementary School District Office
- 4510 N 37th Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
All Saints Lutheran Church
- 15649 N 7th St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Anthem Community Center
- 41130 N Freedom Way
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Bridgeway Community Church
- 2420 E Liberty Ln
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 40th St
- 2222 N 40th St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 59th Ave
- 3802 N 59th Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Anthem
- 2503 W Anthem Way
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ashland
- 47 E Ashland Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Greenway
- 4242 E Waltann Ln
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Cortez High School #205
- 8828 N 31st Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Deer Valley Lutheran Church
- 220 W Union Hills Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Deer Valley Unified School District Office
- 20402 N 15th Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Golden Gate Community Center
- 1625 N 39th Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Horizon Presbyterian Church
- 1401 E Liberty Ln
- In-person voting on Election Day only
James W Rice School
- 4530 W Campbell Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Maricopa County Cooperative Extention
- 4341 E Broadway Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Pendergast Learning Center
- 3841 N 91st Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Riverside Elementary School District Office
- 1414 S 51st Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Sevilla Elementary School
- 3801 W Missouri Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Starlight Park Baptist Church
- 7901 W Osborn Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Wesley Community Center (Central City)
- 1300 S 10th St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Westminster Presbyterian Church
- 4735 N 19th Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Deer Valley Unified School District Office
- 20402 N 15th Ave
- Drop box only
Fowler Elementary School District Office
- 1617 S 67th Ave
- Drop box only
Isaac Elementary School District Office
- 3348 W Mcdowell Rd
- Drop box only
Phoenix City Hall
- 200 W Washington St
- Drop box only
Phoenix Union High School District Office
- 4520 N Central Ave
- Drop box only
Maricopa County Elections MCTEC
- 510 S 3rd Ave
- 24-hour drop box only
Queen Creek
Communiversity
- 21740 S Ellsworth Rd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Queen Creek Unified School District Office
- 20217 E Chandler Heights Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Queen Creek Library
- 21802 S Ellsworth Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Queen Creek Unified School Dist Office
- 20217 E Chandler Heights Rd
- Drop box only
Rio Verde
Rio Verde Community Assoc
- 18816 E Four Peaks Blvd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Scottsdale
Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park Rec Center
- 8950 E Pinnacle Peak Rd
Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center
- 4201 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale Community College
- 9000 E Chaparral Rd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
The Episcopal Church Of The Nativity
- 22405 N Miller Rd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Camelback Christian Church
- 6235 E Camelback Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Desert Springs School
- 6010 E Acoma Dr
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Eldorado Park Community Center
- 7641 E Murray Ln
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Living Water Lutheran Church
- 9201 E Happy Valley Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Peace In The Desert Church
- 11735 N Scottsdale Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Salt River Pima Community Center
- 1880 N Longmore Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Scottsdale Worship Center
- 6508 E Cactus Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Via Linda (Scottsdale) Senior Center
- 10440 E Via Linda Dr
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 82Nd St
- 6265 N 82Nd St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Larkspur
- 9565 E Larkspur Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Fort McDowell Indian Comm Rec Center
- 16402 N Fort McDowell Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Horizon Community Center
- 444 N 100th St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Messinger Mortuary
- 7601 E Indian School Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Mountain View Park Community Center
- 8625 E Mountain View Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Scottsdale Elks Lodge #2148
- 6398 E Oak St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Second Church Of Christ Scientist
- 10180 N Hayden Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Stonegate Community Center
- 11551 E Mountain View Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Venue 8600
- 8600 E Anderson Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Scottsdale City Hall
- 3939 N Drinkwater Blvd
- Drop box only
Sun City
Faith Presbyterian Church
- 16000 N Del Webb Blvd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Banner Health Warren D Ruff Building
- 13180 N 103rd Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Sun City
- 13014 N 108th Ave
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Sun City West
R H Johnson Recreation Center
- 19803 N R H Johnson Blvd
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Sheriffs Posse Of Sun City West
- 20450 N Stardust Blvd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Surprise
Surprise City Hall
- 16000 N Civic Center Plz
Surprise Community And Resource Center
- 12641 W Santa Fe Dr
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Happy Trails Resort
- 17200 W Bell Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Marley Park
- 15210 W Sweetwater Ave
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Oasis Swim Center Surprise
- 12361 N Perryville Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Asante
- 23391 N 166th Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Surprise
- 15880 W Cactus Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Verde Vista
- 14878 N Verde Vista Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Spirit Of Grace Lutheran Church
- 15820 W Clearview Blvd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Tempe
ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (Free Parking)
- 400 E Apache Blvd
Knights Of Pythias Lodge
- 1606 E Apache Blvd,
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Pyle Adult Recreation Center
- 655 E Southern Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Dayspring United Methodist Church
- 1365 E Elliot Rd
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Tempe Mountain Park Health Center
- 1840 E Broadway Rd,
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
University Presbyterian Church
- 139 E Alameda Dr
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Knox
- 1111 E Knox Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Lakeshore
- 6001 S Lakeshore Dr
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Escalante Community Center/Tempe
- 2150 E Orange St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
University Lutheran Church
- 340 E 15th St
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Tempe City Hall
- 31 E 5Th St
- Drop box only
Tolleson
Tolleson Civic Center
- 9055 W Van Buren St, Tolleson, Az 85353
Tolleson Union High School District Office
- 9801 W Van Buren St
- In-person voting starts 11/2/2026
Tolleson Union High School District Office
- 9801 W Van Buren St
- Drop box only
Union Elementary School/District Office
- 3834 S 91st Ave
- Drop box only
Tonopah
Valley Baptist Church
- 37702 W Indian School Rd
- In-person voting on Election Day only
Saddle Mountain School District Office
- 38201 W Indian School Rd
- Drop box only
Wickenburg
Coffinger Park Recreation Center
- 175 Swilling Ave
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Wickenburg Town Hall
- 155 N Tegner St A
- Drop box only
Wittmann
Wittmann Assembly Of God
- 32858 N Center St
- In-person voting starts 10/31/2026
Youngtown
Youngtown Clubhouse
- 12033 N Clubhouse Sq
- In-person voting starts 10/23/2026
Youngtown Town Hall
- 12030 N Clubhouse Sq
- Drop box only
An interactive map for Maricopa County voting locations gives voters additional information on the ways to vote, where to go, and the precinct it covers.
Where can I find my precinct?
Maricopa County has released election maps for the 2026 election.
Important dates to remember
- Last day to request an early ballot by mail: Oct. 23, 2026.
- Last day to mail in a ballot: Oct. 27, 2026.After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Last day to vote early in person: Oct. 30, 2026.
- General election: Nov. 3, 2026 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What races are we voting for in Arizona?
- U.S. Representative
- Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)
- Secretary of State
- Attorney General
- State Treasurer
- Superintendent of Public Instruction
- State Mine Inspector
- Corporation Commissioner
- State Senator
- State Representative
- Judge retention
- Eight ballot measures
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How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?
You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.
I'm not registered to vote yet. What should I do?
According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, those who are eligible to vote and are not registered to vote have until Oct. 5 to register. Information on how to register to vote is available on the Secretary of State's website.
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Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?
If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here. We also have a list of early voting locations for those in Pinal County.
If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:
- Apache County
- Cochise County
- Coconino County
- Gila County
- Graham County
- Greenlee County
- La Paz County
- Mohave County
- Navajo County
- Pima County
- Santa Cruz County
- Yavapai County
- Yuma County
How can I track my ballot?
Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website.
Where can I see the results?
Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results, on the Maricopa County website.