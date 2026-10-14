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2026 Election: Where to vote in Maricopa County: List of voting locations

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published October 14, 2026 3:54 PM MST
Published October 14, 2026 3:54 PM MST

The Brief

    • Early voting has begun in Maricopa County and across Arizona, allowing voters to cast early ballots in person or by mail ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.
    • Voting locations throughout Phoenix, the suburbs, and surrounding rural communities will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
    • Arizona voters will decide on federal, state, and local offices, along with judge retention questions and eight statewide ballot measures.

PHOENIX - Early voting for the November general election has begun in Maricopa County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

All voting locations will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Maricopa County features over 280 voting locations, encompassing drop boxes and in-person voting sites.

Aguila

Aguila Fire Department

  • 51321 W Ray St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Ajo

Kaka Village Community Center

  • 1 Kaka Village Cir
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Avondale

Avondale City Hall

  • 11465 W Civic Center Dr 200

Arizona Complete Health Avondale Resource Center

  • 995 E Riley Dr
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Estrella Mountain Community College

  • 3000 N Dysart Rd A
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Littleton ESD Welcome Center

  • 1642 S 107th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

MVD Avondale

  • 1452 N Eliseo C Felix Jr Way
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Garden Lakes

  • 10930 W Garden Lakes Pkwy
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

La Joya High School

  • 11650 W Whyman Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Buckeye

Buckeye City Hall

  • 530 E Monroe Ave

Buckeye Fire Station 704

  • 27360 W Wagner Complex Dr
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Buckeye Union High School Agee Gym

  • 1000 E Narramore Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Liberty Elementary School District Office

  • 19871 W Fremont Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Lifeway Church

  • 18926 W Latham St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

West-Mec Southwest Campus

  • 500 N Verrado Way
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Eason

  • 1002 E Eason Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Sundance

  • 22487 W Sundance Pkwy
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Youngker High School #201

  • 3000 S Apache Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Carefree

Carefree Town Council Center

  • 33 Easy St, Carefree, Az 85377
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Carefree Town Hall

  • 8 E Sundial Cir, Carefree, Az 85377
  • Drop box only

 

Cave Creek

Cave Creek Town Hall

  • 37622 N Cave Creek Rd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Desert Broom Library

  • 29710 N Cave Creek Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Phoenix Laestadian Lutheran Church

  • 32424 N 43rd St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Cave Creek

  • 38008 N Basin Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Tatum Ranch Community Center

  • 29811 N Tatum Blvd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Cave Creek Town Hall

  • 37622 N Cave Creek Rd
  • Drop box only

 

Chandler

Chandler/Gilbert Community College

  • 2626 E Pecos Rd

Chandler Nature Center

  • 4050 E Chandler Heights Rd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

American Legion Matthew B Juan Post 35

  • 2240 W Chandler Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert Oasis Aquatic Center

  • 1400 W Summit Pl
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center

  • 5901 S Hillcrest Dr
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

MVD Chandler

  • 50 S Beck Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Nozomi Aquatic Center

  • 250 S Kyrene Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Praise And Worship Center

  • 2551 N Arizona Ave 3
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Tumbleweed Recreation Center

  • 745 E Germann Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Chandler

  • 800 W Chandler Heights Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Galveston

  • 1950 W Galveston St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Cottonwood Country Club

  • 25630 S Brentwood Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

First Baptist Church Chandler

  • 3405 S Arizona Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Holy Trinity Luththeran Church

  • 739 W Erie St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Islamic Center Of The East Valley

  • 425 N Alma School Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Chandler City Hall

  • 175 S Arizona Ave
  • Drop box only

 

El Mirage

El Mirage City Hall

  • 10000 N El Mirage Rd

Dysart Community Center

  • 14414 N El Mirage Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

 

Fountain Hills

Fountains United Methodist Church

  • 15300 N Fountain Hills Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Fountain Hills Community Center

  • 13001 N La Montana Dr
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Cornerstone Family Church

  • 10215 N Saguaro Blvd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Fountain Hills Town Hall

  • 16705 E Ave Of The Fountains
  • Drop box only

Fountain Hills Unified School District Office

  • 16000 E Palisades Blvd
  • Drop box only

 

Gila Bend

Gila Bend School District

  • 308 N Martin Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

San Lucy Dist Admin Bldg

  • 1216 N 307th Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Gilbert

Gilbert Public Works North Area Service Center

  • 900 E Juniper Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

First United Methodist Church Of Gilbert

  • 331 S Cooper Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Catalina

  • 1520 S Catalina St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Constellation

  • 7361 S Constellation Way
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Gilbert

  • 495 S Greenfield Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Greenfield

  • 3775 S Greenfield Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS N Greenfield

  • 234 N Greenfield Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ranch House

  • 4170 S Ranch House Pkwy
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ray

  • 1155 E Ray Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Recker

  • 2958 S Recker Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Gilbert Freestone Rec Center

  • 1141 E Guadalupe Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

McQueen Park Activity Center

  • 510 N Horne St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Perry Branch Library/Gilbert

  • 1965 E Queen Creek Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

SE Regional Library/Gilbert

  • 775 N Greenfield Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Gilbert Municipal Center

  • 50 E Civic Center Dr
  • Drop box only

Gilbert Unified School District Office

  • 140 S Gilbert Rd
  • Drop box only

Higley Unified School District Office

  • 2935 S Recker Rd
  • Drop box only

 

Glendale

ASU West Campus

  • 4701 W Thunderbird Rd

Bicentennial North School

  • 7237 W Missouri Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Foothills Recreation And Aquatic Center

  • 5600 W Union Hills Dr
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

GCC North Chinle Building

  • 5727 W Happy Valley Rd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Glendale Community College

  • 6000 W Olive Ave SU
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Bellair Golf Park

  • 17233 N 45th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Faith Baptist Church

  • 7233 N 75th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Glencroft Retirement Center

  • 8611 N 67th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Glendale Christian Church

  • 9661 N 59th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Glendale Elementary School District Office

  • 7301 N 58th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mosaic Church Arizona

  • 20412 N 41st Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mountain Park Health Center Glendale

  • 6975 W Glendale Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Washington Elementary School District Office

  • 4650 W Sweetwater Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ LDS Pinnacle Peak

  • 5104 W Pinnacle Peak Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Glendale

  • 23121 N 67th Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Community Of Christ

  • 5035 W Paradise Ln
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Dove Of The Desert United Methodist Church

  • 7201 W Beardsley Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

St Johns Lutheran Church

  • 7205 N 51st Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Vineyard Church Of North Phoenix

  • 6250 W Peoria Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Glendale City Clerk's Office

  • 5850 W Glendale Ave
  • Drop box only

Peoria Unified School District Office

  • 6330 W Thunderbird Rd
  • Drop box only

 

Goodyear

Goodyear City Hall

  • 1900 N Civic Sq
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Goodyear Ballpark

  • 1933 S Ballpark Way
  • In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Adelante Healthcare Goodyear

  • 13471 W Cornerstone Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Westar School

  • 17777 W Westar Dr
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Estrella Foothills High School #201

  • 13033 S Estrella Pkwy
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Goodyear City Hall

  • 1900 N Civic Sq
  • Drop box only

 

Guadalupe

El Tianguis Mercado

  • 9201 S Avenida Del Yaqui

 

Laveen

Aguila Community Center

  • 7858 S 35th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Laveen

  • 4125 W Baseline Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

District 7 Community Service Center

  • 8035 S 83rd Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Laveen Elementary School District Office

  • 5001 W Dobbins Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

District 6 Community Service Center

  • 5230 W St Johns Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Laveen Baptist Church

  • 5036 W Dobbins Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park First Baptist Church

  • 901 E Plaza Cir
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Litchfield School District Support Services Building A

  • 18921 W Thomas Rd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Church At Litchfield Park

  • 300 N Old Litchfield Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Litchfield Park

  • 19322 W Indian School Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Mesa

Asu Polytechnic Academic Center

  • 5988 S Backus Mall

Mesa Community College At Red Mountain

  • 7110 E McKellips Rd

Mesa Community College

  • 1833 W Southern Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Mesa Convention Center

  • 263 N Center St
  • In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Mesa Gateway Public Library

  • 5036 S Eastmark Pkwy
  • In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

St Peter Lutheran Church

  • 1844 E Dana Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Boulder Mountain Community Church

  • 9390 E McLellan Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Hi-Way Baptist Church

  • 10505 E Brown Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mount Calvary Baptist Church

  • 1720 E Broadway Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Progressive Baptist Church

  • 761 S Horne
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Victory Lutheran Church

  • 5946 E University Dr
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Adobe

  • 5620 E Adobe Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Clearview Stake

  • 1007 S 72Nd St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Harris Park/Ridge Ward

  • 2220 N Harris Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Hawes

  • 3025 S Hawes Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Heritage

  • 940 E Southern Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Southern

  • 10305 E Southern Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Mesa Maricopa Stake

  • 611 N Stewart
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Mesa

  • 825 S 32Nd St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Love Of Christ Lutheran Church

  • 1525 N Power Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Mesa Baptist Church

  • 2425 S Alma School Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Maricopa County Elections Mesa

  • 222 E Javelina Ave
  • 24-hour drop box only

 

Morristown

Friends Of Circle City

  • 101 Debs Cir
  • In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

 

Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley Town Hall

  • 6401 E Lincoln Dr
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Camelback Bible Church

  • 3900 E Stanford Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Paradise Valley Town Hall

  • 6401 E Lincoln Dr
  • Drop box only

 

Peoria

Grace In The Desert Adventist Church

  • 13450 N Plaza Del Rio Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Life In Christ Lutheran Church

  • 14802 N 75th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Lifepath Church

  • 7910 W Happy Valley Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Worship & Word Church

  • 8175 W Grand Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Christ Bible Church

  • 9049 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Happy Valley

  • 11922 W Happy Valley Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Peoria

  • 22034 N 83rd Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Copper Hills Church/ Westwing

  • 27035 N Black Rock Blvd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Lake Pleasant Elementary School

  • 31501 N Westland Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Lakes Rec Center @ Westbrook Village

  • 19251 N Westbrook Pkwy
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Peoria City Hall

  • 8401 W Monroe St
  • Drop box
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Phoenix

ASU A.E. England (Parking On Central And Fillmore)

  • 424 N Central Ave

Emmanuel Presbyterian Chr

  • 3839 E Shea Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Islamic Community Center Of Phoenix

  • 2515 W Orangewood Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Osborn Elementary School District Office

  • 1226 W Osborn Rd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Paradise Valley Community College

  • 18401 N 32Nd St
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Shadow Rock Congregational Church

  • 12861 N 8th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

South Mountain Community College

  • 7050 S 24th St
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Trinity Lutheran Church

  • 9424 N 7th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

Adelante Healthcare Metro

  • 9610 N Metro Pkwy
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Aire Libre School

  • 16428 N 21st St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Byron A Barry School

  • 2533 N 60th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Cartwright Elementary School Training Center

  • 4242 N 51st Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Cartwright School District Annex

  • 3401 N 67th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Charles W Harris School

  • 2252 N 55th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church

  • 8801 N 43rd Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS South Mountain Stake

  • 650 W Southern Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of The Beatitudes

  • 555 W Glendale Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Cornerstone Baptist Church

  • 4041 E Phelps Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert Christian Fellowship

  • 1445 W Northern Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert Foothills UMC

  • 2156 E Liberty Ln
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert View Bible Church Building C

  • 105 W Carefree Hwy
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Devonshire Senior Center

  • 2802 E Devonshire Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Faith Lutheran Church

  • 801 E Camelback Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

First Southern Baptist Church Of Paradise Valley

  • 16033 N 32Nd St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Fowler Elementary School District Office

  • 1617 S 67th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

GCU (Enter On 27th Ave)

  • 5115 N 27th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center

  • 3435 W Pinnacle Peak Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Ibew Local 640 Electrical Workers

  • 5808 N 7th St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Living Word Bible Church Ahwatukee

  • 3820 E Ray Rd 30
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Madison Baptist Church

  • 6202 N 12th St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Memorial Presbyterian Church

  • 4141 E Thomas Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Mountain View Lutheran Church

  • 11002 S 48th St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Murphy School District Education Center

  • 3140 W Buckeye Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Palmcroft Baptist Church

  • 15825 N 35th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Phoenix Bible Church

  • 6060 N 7th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Salvation Army Kroc Corps Community Center

  • 1375 E Broadway Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Shepherd Of The Hills United Church Of Christ

  • 5524 E Lafayette Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

St Andrew Lutheran Church

  • 3101 W Cholla St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

St Nikolas Serbian Orthodox Church

  • 11640 N 16th Pl
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Standing Stones Community Church

  • 23335 N 18Th Dr A114/116
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Sunrise United Methodist Church

  • 19234 N 7th Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Sunset Canyon School

  • 2727 E Siesta Ln
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Tomahawk School

  • 7820 W Turney Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Vista Verde Middle School

  • 2826 E Grovers Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Ability 360 Center

  • 5025 E Washington St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Academies At South Mountain

  • 5401 S 7th St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Alhambra Elementary School District Office

  • 4510 N 37th Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

All Saints Lutheran Church

  • 15649 N 7th St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Anthem Community Center

  • 41130 N Freedom Way
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Bridgeway Community Church

  • 2420 E Liberty Ln
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 40th St

  • 2222 N 40th St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 59th Ave

  • 3802 N 59th Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Anthem

  • 2503 W Anthem Way
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Ashland

  • 47 E Ashland Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Greenway

  • 4242 E Waltann Ln
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Cortez High School #205

  • 8828 N 31st Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Deer Valley Lutheran Church

  • 220 W Union Hills Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Deer Valley Unified School District Office

  • 20402 N 15th Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Golden Gate Community Center

  • 1625 N 39th Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Horizon Presbyterian Church

  • 1401 E Liberty Ln
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

James W Rice School

  • 4530 W Campbell Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Maricopa County Cooperative Extention

  • 4341 E Broadway Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Pendergast Learning Center

  • 3841 N 91st Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Riverside Elementary School District Office

  • 1414 S 51st Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Sevilla Elementary School

  • 3801 W Missouri Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Starlight Park Baptist Church

  • 7901 W Osborn Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Wesley Community Center (Central City)

  • 1300 S 10th St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Westminster Presbyterian Church

  • 4735 N 19th Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Deer Valley Unified School District Office

  • 20402 N 15th Ave
  • Drop box only

Fowler Elementary School District Office

  • 1617 S 67th Ave
  • Drop box only

Isaac Elementary School District Office

  • 3348 W Mcdowell Rd
  • Drop box only

Phoenix City Hall

  • 200 W Washington St
  • Drop box only

Phoenix Union High School District Office

  • 4520 N Central Ave
  • Drop box only

Maricopa County Elections MCTEC

  • 510 S 3rd Ave
  • 24-hour drop box only

 

Queen Creek

Communiversity

  • 21740 S Ellsworth Rd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Queen Creek Unified School District Office

  • 20217 E Chandler Heights Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Queen Creek Library

  • 21802 S Ellsworth Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Queen Creek Unified School Dist Office

  • 20217 E Chandler Heights Rd
  • Drop box only

 

Rio Verde

Rio Verde Community Assoc

  • 18816 E Four Peaks Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

 

Scottsdale

Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park Rec Center

  • 8950 E Pinnacle Peak Rd

Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center

  • 4201 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale Community College

  • 9000 E Chaparral Rd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

The Episcopal Church Of The Nativity

  • 22405 N Miller Rd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Camelback Christian Church

  • 6235 E Camelback Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Desert Springs School

  • 6010 E Acoma Dr
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Eldorado Park Community Center

  • 7641 E Murray Ln
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Living Water Lutheran Church

  • 9201 E Happy Valley Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Peace In The Desert Church

  • 11735 N Scottsdale Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Salt River Pima Community Center

  • 1880 N Longmore Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Scottsdale Worship Center

  • 6508 E Cactus Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Via Linda (Scottsdale) Senior Center

  • 10440 E Via Linda Dr
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS 82Nd St

  • 6265 N 82Nd St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Larkspur

  • 9565 E Larkspur Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Fort McDowell Indian Comm Rec Center

  • 16402 N Fort McDowell Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Horizon Community Center

  • 444 N 100th St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Messinger Mortuary

  • 7601 E Indian School Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Mountain View Park Community Center

  • 8625 E Mountain View Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Scottsdale Elks Lodge #2148

  • 6398 E Oak St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Second Church Of Christ Scientist

  • 10180 N Hayden Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Stonegate Community Center

  • 11551 E Mountain View Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Venue 8600

  • 8600 E Anderson Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Scottsdale City Hall

  • 3939 N Drinkwater Blvd
  • Drop box only

 

Sun City

Faith Presbyterian Church

  • 16000 N Del Webb Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Banner Health Warren D Ruff Building

  • 13180 N 103rd Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS/Sun City

  • 13014 N 108th Ave
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Sun City West

R H Johnson Recreation Center

  • 19803 N R H Johnson Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Sheriffs Posse Of Sun City West

  • 20450 N Stardust Blvd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

 

Surprise

Surprise City Hall

  • 16000 N Civic Center Plz

Surprise Community And Resource Center

  • 12641 W Santa Fe Dr
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Happy Trails Resort

  • 17200 W Bell Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Marley Park

  • 15210 W Sweetwater Ave
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Oasis Swim Center Surprise

  • 12361 N Perryville Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Asante

  • 23391 N 166th Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Surprise

  • 15880 W Cactus Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Verde Vista

  • 14878 N Verde Vista Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Spirit Of Grace Lutheran Church

  • 15820 W Clearview Blvd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

 

Tempe

ASU Sun Devil Fitness Center (Free Parking)

  • 400 E Apache Blvd

Knights Of Pythias Lodge

  • 1606 E Apache Blvd,
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Pyle Adult Recreation Center

  • 655 E Southern Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Dayspring United Methodist Church

  • 1365 E Elliot Rd
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Tempe Mountain Park Health Center

  • 1840 E Broadway Rd,
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

University Presbyterian Church

  • 139 E Alameda Dr
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Knox

  • 1111 E Knox Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS Lakeshore

  • 6001 S Lakeshore Dr
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Escalante Community Center/Tempe

  • 2150 E Orange St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

University Lutheran Church

  • 340 E 15th St
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Tempe City Hall

  • 31 E 5Th St
  • Drop box only

 

Tolleson

Tolleson Civic Center

  • 9055 W Van Buren St, Tolleson, Az 85353

Tolleson Union High School District Office

  • 9801 W Van Buren St
  • In-person voting starts 11/2/2026

Tolleson Union High School District Office

  • 9801 W Van Buren St
  • Drop box only

Union Elementary School/District Office

  • 3834 S 91st Ave
  • Drop box only

 

Tonopah

Valley Baptist Church

  • 37702 W Indian School Rd
  • In-person voting on Election Day only

Saddle Mountain School District Office

  • 38201 W Indian School Rd
  • Drop box only

 

Wickenburg

Coffinger Park Recreation Center

  • 175 Swilling Ave
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Wickenburg Town Hall

  • 155 N Tegner St A
  • Drop box only

 

Wittmann

Wittmann Assembly Of God

  • 32858 N Center St
  • In-person voting starts 10/31/2026

 

Youngtown

Youngtown Clubhouse

  • 12033 N Clubhouse Sq
  • In-person voting starts 10/23/2026

Youngtown Town Hall

  • 12030 N Clubhouse Sq
  • Drop box only

An interactive map for Maricopa County voting locations gives voters additional information on the ways to vote, where to go, and the precinct it covers. 

Where can I find my precinct?

Maricopa County has released election maps for the 2026 election. 

Important dates to remember

  • Last day to request an early ballot by mail: Oct. 23, 2026.
  • Last day to mail in a ballot: Oct. 27, 2026.After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
  • After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
  • Last day to vote early in person: Oct. 30, 2026.
  • General election: Nov. 3, 2026 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What races are we voting for in Arizona?

  • U.S. Representative
  • Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)
  • Secretary of State
  • Attorney General
  • State Treasurer
  • Superintendent of Public Instruction
  • State Mine Inspector
  • Corporation Commissioner
  • State Senator
  • State Representative
  • Judge retention
  • Eight ballot measures

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2026 Arizona General Election voter guide: What to know about when to vote, how to register, and the races

Arizona voters will decide on various federal, state and local races as part of the 2026 midterm election. Here's what to know for this year.

How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.

I'm not registered to vote yet. What should I do?

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, those who are eligible to vote and are not registered to vote have until Oct. 5 to register. Information on how to register to vote is available on the Secretary of State's website.

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Arizona 2026 voter checklist: Important deadlines, ID rules, and voting options
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Arizona 2026 voter checklist: Important deadlines, ID rules, and voting options

Everything you need to know to make your voice heard. Get the facts on mail ballot cutoff dates, emergency voting hours, and reporting election violations.

Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?

If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here. We also have a list of early voting locations for those in Pinal County.

If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:

How can I track my ballot?

Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website

Where can I see the results?

Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results, on the Maricopa County website

2026 ElectionsMaricopa CountyNews