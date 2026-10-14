2026 Election: Where to vote in Coconino County: List of voting locations
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Early voting for the November general election has begun in Coconino County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.
All voting locations will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where can I vote?
Flagstaff polling places
Grace Community Church
- 4295 W. Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- All Coconino County Precincts
Museum of Northern Arizona
- 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- All Coconino County Precincts
Mountain Line
- 216 W. Phoenix Ave. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- All Coconino County Precincts
NAU Health and Learning Center South Gym
- 824 S. San Francisco St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- All Coconino County Precincts
Aquaplex
- 1702 N. Fourth St. Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- All Coconino County precincts
East Valley Baptist Church
- 10655 US-89 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- All Coconino County Precincts
Christ's Church of Flagstaff
- 3355 E. Soliere Ave. Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- All Coconino County precincts
LDS Church Linda Vista
- 2401 E. Linda Vista Dr. Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- All Coconino County precincts
Evergreen Church
- 6555 Townsend Winona Rd Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- All Coconino County Precincts
Flagstaff Subaru
- 4910 E. Marketplace Dr. Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- Precinct 16: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3
Summit Fire #31 Cosnino Rd
- 6425 N Cosnino Rd Flagstaff, AZ 86004
- Precincts: 92 - Winona, 57 - Meteor, 89 - Walnut Canyon
Highlands Fire #23
- 3350 Old Munds Hwy Flagstaff, AZ 86005
- All Coconino County Precincts
Coconino Community College
- 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Flagstaff, AZ 86005
- Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
- All Coconino County precincts
Sedona polling places
- Christ Lutheran Church 25 Chapel Rd Sedona, AZ 86336
- Precincts: 82 - Oak Creek, 83 - Sedona
Voting locations in surrounding communities
Forest Lakes Community Center
- 1111 Merzville Rd Forest Lakes, AZ 85931
- Precinct: 53 - Forest Lakes
Bodaway Chapter House
- Hwy 89 MP 498 IR20 Bodaway, AZ 86020
- Precinct: 42 - Bodaway
Cameron Chapter House
- US-89 MP 466 Cameron, AZ 86020
- Precinct: 43 - Cameron
Fredonia Fire
- 20 West Brown St Fredonia, AZ 86022
- Precinct: 58 - Fredonia
Blue Ridge Community Church
- 5706 N Worship Way Blue Ridge, AZ 86024
- Precinct: 41 - Blue Ridge
Havasupai Community Center
- Supai Village Supai, AZ 86435
- Precinct: 60 - Havasupai
Ponderosa Fire #82
- 11951 W Shadow Mountain Dr., Bellemont, AZ 86015
- All Coconino County Precincts
Pinewood Fire Department
- 475 Pinewood Blvd., Munds Park, AZ 86017
- Precinct: 80 - Pinewood
Shrine of the Ages
- 20 S Entrance Rd Grand Canyon, AZ 86023
- Precinct: 59 - Grand Canyon
Tusayan Town Hall
- 845 Mustang Drive Tusayan, AZ 86023
- Precinct: 97 - Tusayan
LeChee Leupp Church of the Nazarene
- Rte 15, MP 13, Leupp, AZ 86035
- All Coconino County Precincts
LeChee Chapter House
- Rte 20 Coppermine Rd., MP 41 LeChee, AZ 86040
- Precinct: 67
Page City Hall
- 697 Vista Ave Page, AZ 86040
- All Coconino County Precincts
Coppermine Chapter House
- Rte 20, MP 24, Rte 6226 Spur Rd., Coppermine, AZ 86040
- Precinct: 47 - Coppermine
Navajo Mountain Alliance Church
- Rte 16, MP 31 Navajo Mtn, AZ 86044
- Precinct: 71 - Navajo Mountain
Tonalea Chapter House
- Rte 21 MP 2 Tonalea, AZ 86044
- Precinct: 90 - Tonalea
Ts'Ah Bii Kin Community Church
- Rte 16, MP 5 Inscription House, AZ 86044
- Precinct: 61 - Inscription House
Tuba City High School
- 67 Warrior Dr Tuba City, AZ 86045
- All Coconino County Precincts
Coalmine Chapter House
- Located ½ mile south of MP 344 on Hwy 264 Coalmine Mesa, AZ 86045
- Precinct: 48 - Coalmine
Upper Moenkopi Community Center
- Hwy 264, South on Roadrunner St (turn left at Tee) Tuba City, AZ 86045
- Precinct: 70 – Moenkopi
Radiant Church Northwoods
- 100 Pinecrest Trl Williams, AZ 86046
- All Coconino County Precincts
Tolani Lake Chapter House
- Rte 24; 4 Miles East Of Rte 2, MP 9 Tolani Lake, AZ 86047
- Precinct: 88 - Tolani Lake
Kaibeto Senior Center
- Hwy 98 MP 333 Kaibeto, AZ 86053
- Precinct: 65 - Kaibeto
Pathway Chapel Ashfork
- 2440 N Double A Ranch Rd Kaibab Estates West, AZ 86320
- Precinct: 64 – Kaibab
An interactive map for Coconino County voting locations gives voters additional information on the ways to vote, where to go, and the precinct it covers.
Where can I find my precinct?
Coconino County has released election maps for the 2026 election.
Important dates to remember
- Last day to request an early ballot by mail: Oct. 23, 2026.
- Last day to mail in a ballot: Oct. 27, 2026.After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Last day to vote early in person: Oct. 30, 2026.
- General election: Nov. 3, 2026 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What races are we voting for in Arizona?
- U.S. Representative
- Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)
- Secretary of State
- Attorney General
- State Treasurer
- Superintendent of Public Instruction
- State Mine Inspector
- Corporation Commissioner
- State Senator
- State Representative
- Judge retention
- Eight ballot measures
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How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?
You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.
I'm not registered to vote yet. What should I do?
According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, those who are eligible to vote and are not registered to vote have until Oct. 5 to register. Information on how to register to vote is available on the Secretary of State's website.
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Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?
If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here. We also have a list of early voting locations for those in Pinal County.
If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:
- Apache County
- Cochise County
- Gila County
- Graham County
- Greenlee County
- La Paz County
- Mohave County
- Navajo County
- Pima County
- Santa Cruz County
- Yavapai County
- Yuma County
How can I track my ballot?
Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website.
Where can I see the results?
Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results, on the Coconino County website.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from the Coconino County website, the Arizona Secretary of State's website, the Coconino County Elections Department website, and previous FOX 10 voter coverage.