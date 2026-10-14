2026 Election: Where to vote in Coconino County: List of voting locations

The Brief Early voting has begun in Coconino County and across Arizona, allowing voters to cast early ballots in person or by mail ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. Voting locations throughout Flagstaff, Sedona, and surrounding rural communities will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Arizona voters will decide on federal, state, and local offices, along with judge retention questions and eight statewide ballot measures.



Early voting for the November general election has begun in Coconino County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

All voting locations will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Flagstaff polling places

Grace Community Church

4295 W. Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

All Coconino County Precincts

Museum of Northern Arizona

3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

All Coconino County Precincts

Mountain Line

216 W. Phoenix Ave. Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

All Coconino County Precincts

NAU Health and Learning Center South Gym

824 S. San Francisco St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

All Coconino County Precincts

Aquaplex

1702 N. Fourth St. Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

All Coconino County precincts

East Valley Baptist Church

10655 US-89 Flagstaff, AZ 86004

All Coconino County Precincts

Christ's Church of Flagstaff

3355 E. Soliere Ave. Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

All Coconino County precincts

LDS Church Linda Vista

2401 E. Linda Vista Dr. Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

All Coconino County precincts

Evergreen Church

6555 Townsend Winona Rd Flagstaff, AZ 86004

All Coconino County Precincts

Flagstaff Subaru

4910 E. Marketplace Dr. Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

Precinct 16: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3

Summit Fire #31 Cosnino Rd

6425 N Cosnino Rd Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Precincts: 92 - Winona, 57 - Meteor, 89 - Walnut Canyon

Highlands Fire #23

3350 Old Munds Hwy Flagstaff, AZ 86005

All Coconino County Precincts

Coconino Community College

2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Flagstaff, AZ 86005

Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available

All Coconino County precincts

Sedona polling places

Christ Lutheran Church 25 Chapel Rd Sedona, AZ 86336

Precincts: 82 - Oak Creek, 83 - Sedona

Voting locations in surrounding communities

Forest Lakes Community Center

1111 Merzville Rd Forest Lakes, AZ 85931

Precinct: 53 - Forest Lakes

Bodaway Chapter House

Hwy 89 MP 498 IR20 Bodaway, AZ 86020

Precinct: 42 - Bodaway

Cameron Chapter House

US-89 MP 466 Cameron, AZ 86020

Precinct: 43 - Cameron

Fredonia Fire

20 West Brown St Fredonia, AZ 86022

Precinct: 58 - Fredonia

Blue Ridge Community Church

5706 N Worship Way Blue Ridge, AZ 86024

Precinct: 41 - Blue Ridge

Havasupai Community Center

Supai Village Supai, AZ 86435

Precinct: 60 - Havasupai

Ponderosa Fire #82

11951 W Shadow Mountain Dr., Bellemont, AZ 86015

All Coconino County Precincts

Pinewood Fire Department

475 Pinewood Blvd., Munds Park, AZ 86017

Precinct: 80 - Pinewood

Shrine of the Ages

20 S Entrance Rd Grand Canyon, AZ 86023

Precinct: 59 - Grand Canyon

Tusayan Town Hall

845 Mustang Drive Tusayan, AZ 86023

Precinct: 97 - Tusayan

LeChee Leupp Church of the Nazarene

Rte 15, MP 13, Leupp, AZ 86035

All Coconino County Precincts

LeChee Chapter House

Rte 20 Coppermine Rd., MP 41 LeChee, AZ 86040

Precinct: 67

Page City Hall

697 Vista Ave Page, AZ 86040

All Coconino County Precincts

Coppermine Chapter House

Rte 20, MP 24, Rte 6226 Spur Rd., Coppermine, AZ 86040

Precinct: 47 - Coppermine

Navajo Mountain Alliance Church

Rte 16, MP 31 Navajo Mtn, AZ 86044

Precinct: 71 - Navajo Mountain

Tonalea Chapter House

Rte 21 MP 2 Tonalea, AZ 86044

Precinct: 90 - Tonalea

Ts'Ah Bii Kin Community Church

Rte 16, MP 5 Inscription House, AZ 86044

Precinct: 61 - Inscription House

Tuba City High School

67 Warrior Dr Tuba City, AZ 86045

All Coconino County Precincts

Coalmine Chapter House

Located ½ mile south of MP 344 on Hwy 264 Coalmine Mesa, AZ 86045

Precinct: 48 - Coalmine

Upper Moenkopi Community Center

Hwy 264, South on Roadrunner St (turn left at Tee) Tuba City, AZ 86045

Precinct: 70 – Moenkopi

Radiant Church Northwoods

100 Pinecrest Trl Williams, AZ 86046

All Coconino County Precincts

Tolani Lake Chapter House

Rte 24; 4 Miles East Of Rte 2, MP 9 Tolani Lake, AZ 86047

Precinct: 88 - Tolani Lake

Kaibeto Senior Center

Hwy 98 MP 333 Kaibeto, AZ 86053

Precinct: 65 - Kaibeto

Pathway Chapel Ashfork

2440 N Double A Ranch Rd Kaibab Estates West, AZ 86320

Precinct: 64 – Kaibab

An interactive map for Coconino County voting locations gives voters additional information on the ways to vote, where to go, and the precinct it covers.

Where can I find my precinct?

Coconino County has released election maps for the 2026 election.

Important dates to remember

Last day to request an early ballot by mail: Oct. 23, 2026.

Last day to mail in a ballot: Oct. 27, 2026.After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Last day to vote early in person: Oct. 30, 2026.

General election: Nov. 3, 2026 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What races are we voting for in Arizona?

U.S. Representative

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)

Secretary of State

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Mine Inspector

Corporation Commissioner

State Senator

State Representative

Judge retention

Eight ballot measures

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How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.

I'm not registered to vote yet. What should I do?

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, those who are eligible to vote and are not registered to vote have until Oct. 5 to register. Information on how to register to vote is available on the Secretary of State's website.

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Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?

If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here. We also have a list of early voting locations for those in Pinal County.

If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:

How can I track my ballot?

Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website.

Where can I see the results?

Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results, on the Coconino County website.