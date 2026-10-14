Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila Bend, Kofa, Tonopah Desert, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, West Pinal County
6
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, San Carlos
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

2026 Election: Where to vote in Coconino County: List of voting locations

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published October 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published October 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST

The Brief

    • Early voting has begun in Coconino County and across Arizona, allowing voters to cast early ballots in person or by mail ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.
    • Voting locations throughout Flagstaff, Sedona, and surrounding rural communities will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
    • Arizona voters will decide on federal, state, and local offices, along with judge retention questions and eight statewide ballot measures.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Early voting for the November general election has begun in Coconino County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

All voting locations will be open on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Where can I vote?

Flagstaff polling places

Grace Community Church

  • 4295 W. Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Museum of Northern Arizona

  • 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Mountain Line

  • 216 W. Phoenix Ave. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • All Coconino County Precincts

NAU Health and Learning Center South Gym

  • 824 S. San Francisco St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Aquaplex

  • 1702 N. Fourth St. Flagstaff, AZ 86004
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • All Coconino County precincts

East Valley Baptist Church 

  • 10655 US-89 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Christ's Church of Flagstaff

  • 3355 E. Soliere Ave. Flagstaff, AZ 86004
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • All Coconino County precincts

LDS Church Linda Vista

  • 2401 E. Linda Vista Dr. Flagstaff, AZ 86004
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • All Coconino County precincts

Evergreen Church 

  • 6555 Townsend Winona Rd Flagstaff, AZ 86004
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Flagstaff Subaru

  • 4910 E. Marketplace Dr. Flagstaff, AZ 86004
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • Precinct 16: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3

Summit Fire #31 Cosnino Rd 

  • 6425 N Cosnino Rd Flagstaff, AZ 86004
  • Precincts: 92 - Winona, 57 - Meteor, 89 - Walnut Canyon

Highlands Fire #23 

  • 3350 Old Munds Hwy Flagstaff, AZ 86005
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Coconino Community College

  • 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Flagstaff, AZ 86005
  • Accessible voting machine, printed paper ballots, and curbside voting available
  • All Coconino County precincts

Sedona polling places

  • Christ Lutheran Church 25 Chapel Rd Sedona, AZ 86336
  • Precincts: 82 - Oak Creek, 83 - Sedona

Voting locations in surrounding communities

Forest Lakes Community Center 

  • 1111 Merzville Rd Forest Lakes, AZ 85931
  • Precinct: 53 - Forest Lakes

Bodaway Chapter House 

  • Hwy 89 MP 498 IR20 Bodaway, AZ 86020
  • Precinct: 42 - Bodaway

Cameron Chapter House 

  • US-89 MP 466 Cameron, AZ 86020
  • Precinct: 43 - Cameron

Fredonia Fire 

  • 20 West Brown St Fredonia, AZ 86022
  • Precinct: 58 - Fredonia

Blue Ridge Community Church 

  • 5706 N Worship Way Blue Ridge, AZ 86024
  • Precinct: 41 - Blue Ridge

Havasupai Community Center 

  • Supai Village Supai, AZ 86435
  • Precinct: 60 - Havasupai

Ponderosa Fire #82 

  • 11951 W Shadow Mountain Dr., Bellemont, AZ 86015
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Pinewood Fire Department 

  • 475 Pinewood Blvd., Munds Park, AZ 86017
  • Precinct: 80 - Pinewood

Shrine of the Ages 

  • 20 S Entrance Rd Grand Canyon, AZ 86023
  • Precinct: 59 - Grand Canyon

Tusayan Town Hall 

  • 845 Mustang Drive Tusayan, AZ 86023
  • Precinct: 97 - Tusayan

LeChee Leupp Church of the Nazarene 

  • Rte 15, MP 13, Leupp, AZ 86035
  • All Coconino County Precincts

LeChee Chapter House 

  • Rte 20 Coppermine Rd., MP 41 LeChee, AZ 86040
  • Precinct: 67

Page City Hall 

  • 697 Vista Ave Page, AZ 86040
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Coppermine Chapter House 

  • Rte 20, MP 24, Rte 6226 Spur Rd., Coppermine, AZ 86040
  • Precinct: 47 - Coppermine

Navajo Mountain Alliance Church 

  • Rte 16, MP 31 Navajo Mtn, AZ 86044
  • Precinct: 71 - Navajo Mountain

Tonalea Chapter House 

  • Rte 21 MP 2 Tonalea, AZ 86044
  • Precinct: 90 - Tonalea

Ts'Ah Bii Kin Community Church 

  • Rte 16, MP 5 Inscription House, AZ 86044
  • Precinct: 61 - Inscription House

Tuba City High School 

  • 67 Warrior Dr Tuba City, AZ 86045
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Coalmine Chapter House 

  • Located ½ mile south of MP 344 on Hwy 264 Coalmine Mesa, AZ 86045
  • Precinct: 48 - Coalmine

Upper Moenkopi Community Center 

  • Hwy 264, South on Roadrunner St (turn left at Tee) Tuba City, AZ 86045
  • Precinct: 70 – Moenkopi

Radiant Church Northwoods 

  • 100 Pinecrest Trl Williams, AZ 86046
  • All Coconino County Precincts

Tolani Lake Chapter House 

  • Rte 24; 4 Miles East Of Rte 2, MP 9 Tolani Lake, AZ 86047
  • Precinct: 88 - Tolani Lake

Kaibeto Senior Center 

  • Hwy 98 MP 333 Kaibeto, AZ 86053
  • Precinct: 65 - Kaibeto

Pathway Chapel Ashfork 

  • 2440 N Double A Ranch Rd Kaibab Estates West, AZ 86320
  • Precinct: 64 – Kaibab

An interactive map for Coconino County voting locations gives voters additional information on the ways to vote, where to go, and the precinct it covers. 

Where can I find my precinct?

Coconino County has released election maps for the 2026 election. 

Important dates to remember

  • Last day to request an early ballot by mail: Oct. 23, 2026.
  • Last day to mail in a ballot: Oct. 27, 2026.After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
  • After that, it can be dropped off at a designated ballot drop box or a polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
  • Last day to vote early in person: Oct. 30, 2026.
  • General election: Nov. 3, 2026 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What races are we voting for in Arizona?

  • U.S. Representative
  • Governor and Lieutenant Governor (as a joint ticket)
  • Secretary of State
  • Attorney General
  • State Treasurer
  • Superintendent of Public Instruction
  • State Mine Inspector
  • Corporation Commissioner
  • State Senator
  • State Representative
  • Judge retention
  • Eight ballot measures

Featured

2026 Arizona General Election voter guide: What to know about when to vote, how to register, and the races
article

2026 Arizona General Election voter guide: What to know about when to vote, how to register, and the races

Arizona voters will decide on various federal, state and local races as part of the 2026 midterm election. Here's what to know for this year.

How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.

I'm not registered to vote yet. What should I do?

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, those who are eligible to vote and are not registered to vote have until Oct. 5 to register. Information on how to register to vote is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Featured

Arizona 2026 voter checklist: Important deadlines, ID rules, and voting options
article

Arizona 2026 voter checklist: Important deadlines, ID rules, and voting options

Everything you need to know to make your voice heard. Get the facts on mail ballot cutoff dates, emergency voting hours, and reporting election violations.

Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?

If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here. We also have a list of early voting locations for those in Pinal County.

If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:

How can I track my ballot?

Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website

Where can I see the results?

Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results, on the Coconino County website

The Source: Information in this article was gathered from the Coconino County website, the Arizona Secretary of State's website, the Coconino County Elections Department website, and previous FOX 10 voter coverage. 

2026 ElectionsCoconino CountyArizona PoliticsNews