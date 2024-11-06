2026 Election: Looking at what races Arizonans can look forward to

article

2024's election is wrapping up, but in two years, voters in Arizona will head back to the ballot box once again to decide of a number of races.

Here's a look at the some of the races that voters will decide on in 2026.

When is Election Day 2026 taking place?

Under the Arizona State Constitution, general elections of "representatives in congress, and of state, county, and precinct officers" are to be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of even numbered years.

In 2026, that day falls on November 3.

What races are set to be on the ballot?

Voters will decide on a number of races come 2026, including:

Governor

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (From File)

The current governor, Katie Hobbs, was elected to the post in 2022. As the position comes with a four-year term, Arizonans will be voting for a governor in 2026.

While there is a limit of two consecutive terms for governors in Arizona, Hobbs is currently serving her first term, meaning she can run for re-election, if she so chooses.

New in this election will be the position of lieutenant governor, which will be elected with the governor on a joint ticket. The post was established after voters approved Proposition 131 in 2022.

Secretary of State

Adrian Fontes, during his time as the Maricopa County Recorder. (From File)

The current Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes, was elected to his first term in 2022, defeating Mark Finchem. As this is Fontes' first term, he is eligible to run for re-election, if he chooses to do so.

State Treasurer

Kimberly Yee (From File)

The incumbent, Kimberly Yee, was first elected to the position in the 2018 election, and re-elected in 2022. This office has a limit of two consecutive terms, meaning Yee is not eligible for re-election.

Attorney General

Kris Mayes (From File)

Incumbent Kris Mayes defeated Abe Hamadeh for the position in the 2022 election. As this is her first term in office, Mayes is still eligible for re-election, should she choose to run.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Tom Horne

Incumbent Tom Horne was elected to the position in 2022, after he defeated then-incumbent Kathy Hoffman.

While Horne has previously served in the same position from 2003 to 2011, enough time has passed that he is not term-limited, as the term limit provision in the state constitution only requires a two-term incumbent to sit out for at least one full term before running again. This means should Horne choose to do so, he can run for re-election.

State Mine Inspector

Paul Marsh (From File)

The incumbent mine inspector, Parl Marsh, was elected in 2022. Per the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the State Mine Inspector has a limit of four consecutive terms. This means should Marsh choose to do so, he can run for re-election.

State Legislature

Arizona is divided into 30 legislative districts, and voters in each district select one senator and two state representatives.

Each member of the State Legislature serve two-year terms, with a term limit of four consecutive terms before a person must be out of office for at least a full term before running again.

Ballot measures

Propositions have appeared on the ballot in every Arizona election since at least 2014. Therefore, there is a chance that voters could vote on ballot measures in 2026.

U.S. House

United States Capitol (From File)

All members of the U.S. House of Representatives serve two-year terms, and all seats are up for election. This means there will be elections for each of Arizona's nine congressional seats in 2026.

Will we have a Senate race in Arizona in 2026?

None of Arizona's two U.S. Senators are up for re-election in 2026, as Mark Kelly was elected to a full term in 2022.

Meanwhile, the 2024 election saw a race between Democrat Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake. As of the afternoon of Nov. 6, media organizations have yet to project a winner in the race.

Senators serve six-year terms. Therefore, the next time Arizona will see a Senate race is 2028.