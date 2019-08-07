23-year-old Phoenix man accused of luring 15-year-old girl

Court documents show a Phoenix man is accused of luring a 15-year-old girl he used to coach.

According to the documents, the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Isaak Corrales, was arrested on August 5 at his home near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue, and has been charged with three counts of luring. Phoenix Police investigators received information in late July that Corrales was possibly having a relationship with the alleged victim, who Corrales coached when she was on a swim team for a summer event.

Police investigators, according to the documents, later interview the alleged victim, who said Corrales sent her nude photos of him committing a sexual act. The alleged victim also said she sent Corrales a partially nude photo of herself.

When police interviewed Corrales on August 1, Corrales denied having sexual contact with the alleged victim, but admitted to having a "platonic relationship" with her and sending texts to the alleged victim that discussed the sexual acts he wanted to do to her. Corrales also told investigators that he started to text the alleged victim from around Christmas 2018.

Bond has been set at $10,000 for Corrales, who is scheduled to appear in court on August 16 for a preliminary hearing.