23-year-old Phoenix man accused of murder following horrific crash that killed 2 women

Police officials in Phoenix say a 23-year-old man was driving drunk when he caused a horrific deadly crash on Dec. 1.

According to a statement by Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller at the time, the crash happened near the intersection of Cactus Road and 32nd Street. The crash involved four vehicles, and people in two of the vehicles required extrication.

According to court records, Lex Currie was extremely intoxicated and speeding on 32nd Street when he slammed into the back of a Nissan Maxima. After the Maxima was rear-ended, the car veered off the road and hit a tree.

Cpt. Keller said a 30-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a 24-year-old female, identified as Kimberly Sorg, and a 49-year-old female identified as Michelle Kardys, were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Both Sorg and Kardys later died at the hospital.

"Kimberly was almost done with school to become a nurse. Lex killed a nurse and a homeopath. A doctor of natural medicine. It can’t really get much worse than that. Two people who loved to help people, and he killed them," said Nick Kardys.

According to relatives, Kardys and Sorg were with Dennis Kardys as he was driving his new car. Kardys was Dennis' mother, while Sorg was Dennis' girlfriend. Nick says Dennis suffered head injuries and several broken bones.

"He had that car for less than 12 hours. His mom wanted to go for a test drive, and they got a mile and a half down the road and this happened," said Nick.

According to the police report, Currie’s blood alcohol content was over 0.30, and he was going nearly 100mph before he crashed. The posted speed limit on 32nd Street is 40mph. The suspected DUI driver was released from jail after he posted the $250,000 bond. He is accused of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and endangerment.

"I’ll never forgive him, and I’ll never forget," said Nick. "This is something that’s going to be painful for my family for the rest of our lives."

In the crash's aftermath, a memorial for Kardys and Sorg has been set up at the crash site.