$26,000 reward offered for information on 2007 cold case murders

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say the largest reward in department history is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspect or suspects responsible for a double murder that happened over a decade ago.

According to a statement, the murders happened in 2007, and the victims, identified as Santana Monique Armijo (then 21) and Michael Martinez (then 28) were found just north of the I-10 and Verrado Way.

Officials say the area where the victims' bodies were found was a desert area at the time the crime was committed, but the area has since been developed.

"It is believed the two were killed somewhere else and dumped at that location," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say in 2020, following a department reorganization, a Major Crimes Unit was created and tasked with re-examining unsolved homicides. A $25,000 reward has now been added in addition to the $1,000 already being offered by Silent Witness for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

