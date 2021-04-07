3.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Flagstaff

article

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in Flagstaff early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which occurred at around 2 a.m. on April 6, had a depth of around 5 kilometers.

According to USGS, the origin of the earthquake was southeast of the I-40 and Butler Avenue.

Three people said they felt weak tremors, but no damage was reported.

