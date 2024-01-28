3 American troops killed, 25 injured in attack on Jordan base near Syria border

Three U.S. service members were killed and 25 others were injured in a drone attack on an outpost in Jordan near the Syria border, U.S. Central Command confirmed on Sunday.

The attack marked a significant escalation in the Middle East, representing the first time American troops have been killed by enemy fire in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began.

"On Jan. 28, three U.S. service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with DoD policy, the identities of the servicemembers will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified," CENTCOM said.

"Updates will be provided as they become available," it added.

This file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

President Biden blasted "radical Iran-backed militant groups" in reacting to the attack.

"Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed – and many wounded – during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border," he said. "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."

"Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen – and Americans across the country – in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack," Biden continued. "These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country – risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease."



"The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense," the president said. "And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

