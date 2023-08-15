3 Arizona prison workers exposed to 'unknown substance'

Firefighters say three Perryville prison workers have been hospitalized after being exposed to an "unknown substance."

According to the Goodyear Fire Department, the incident happened on Aug. 15 at the prison's San Carlos unit.

It's unknown what the substance is and what the current conditions of the victims are.

"Crews are currently determining the number of additional patients and their needs," the department added.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Location of the incident: