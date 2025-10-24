3 arrested in man's shooting death: Phoenix PD

article

The Brief Eric Gutierrez, 32, died after he was found shot on Oct. 16 near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. On Oct. 24, police announced three men had been arrested in Gutierrez's death. All three suspects were booked into jail.



Three men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Phoenix.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police say officers on Oct. 19 responded to reports of shots fired near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 3:30 p.m. When the officers got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Eric Gutierrez with at least one gunshot wound. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Update:

On Oct. 24, police announced three men had been arrested in connection with the incident:

33-year-old Nelvin Romero-Alonzo

29-year-old Carlos Perez-Rodas

20-year-old Kevin Juarez-Rivas

All three suspects were booked into jail.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting weren't released by police.

Map of where the shooting happened