3 arrested in man's shooting death: Phoenix PD

Published  October 24, 2025 1:11am MST
From left: Nelvin Romero-Alonzo, Carlos Perez-Rodas, Kevin Juarez-Rivas (MCSO)

The Brief

PHOENIX - Three men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Phoenix.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police say officers on Oct. 19 responded to reports of shots fired near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 3:30 p.m. When the officers got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Eric Gutierrez with at least one gunshot wound. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Update:

On Oct. 24, police announced three men had been arrested in connection with the incident:

  • 33-year-old Nelvin Romero-Alonzo
  • 29-year-old Carlos Perez-Rodas
  • 20-year-old Kevin Juarez-Rivas

All three suspects were booked into jail.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting weren't released by police

