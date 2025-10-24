3 arrested in man's shooting death: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Three men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Phoenix.
The backstory:
Phoenix Police say officers on Oct. 19 responded to reports of shots fired near 23rd Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 3:30 p.m. When the officers got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Eric Gutierrez with at least one gunshot wound. Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
Update:
On Oct. 24, police announced three men had been arrested in connection with the incident:
- 33-year-old Nelvin Romero-Alonzo
- 29-year-old Carlos Perez-Rodas
- 20-year-old Kevin Juarez-Rivas
All three suspects were booked into jail.
What we don't know:
Details on what led up to the shooting weren't released by police.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department