3 IEDs found in Pima County within a week: FBI, ATF assisting with investigation

The Brief Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been found in Pima County within a week, prompting an FBI and ATF investigation. The latest two devices were discovered at Parque del Sol in Sahuarita, with a similar one found nearby. All devices have been safely removed; authorities are urging the public to report suspicious packages.



The FBI and ATF are assisting authorities in Pima County to investigate after three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found within a week.

What we know:

The first device was discovered on June 13, with two more found on June 20.

The two latest IEDs were located at Parque del Sol in Sahuarita. Authorities say a similar device was found near the park last week. All of the devices have been safely removed.

What they're saying:

On the June 21 episode of FOX 10 Talks, Bernard Zapor, a former ATF special agent in charge, explained what federal investigators will be looking for.

"Bombers often times think that any potential evidence, materials the devices were made with," Zapor said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to report any suspicious packages or devices.

"We want to remind the public to stay alert and report any suspicious items or activity to local law enforcement. Do not touch or approach any suspicious devices. If you see something, say something," stated PCSD's Kevin Adger.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: 88-CRIME ( 520-882-7463 )

Map of the Sahuarita area