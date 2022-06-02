3 minors accused of sparking small wildfire in Flagstaff

Three minors are facing charges in connection to starting a small wildfire in Flagstaff.

Police say the Railroad Fire was sparked by a flare gun on May 24 and scorched an acre of brush behind the neighborhood of Railroad Springs before fire crews got it under control.

Detectives received tips for the community, including classmates and a parent.

Flagstaff police say they did not arrest the juveniles because they did not pose a threat.

The names and ages of the suspects were not released.

