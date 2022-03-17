3-year-old Orlando girl's Irish dance moves go viral

A 3-year-old Orlando dancer is going viral for her incredible Irish dance moves!

Meghan Surrell tells FOX 35 News that her daughter, Zoe, has been taking dancing lessons at Finnegan Academy of Irish Dance for only a few months. During a recital in Oviedo, the proud mom decided to record little Zoe performing her dance, moving right up to the front of the stage and not missing a beat!

"I could not be more proud of my little 3-year-old! She went out, had 0 fear and danced her little heart out!" she wrote on Instagram.

It turns out the internet loves Zoe: at last check, Surrell says the video has racked up over 7 million views!

Since then, Surrell says she's been getting calls from national networks and even has a Zoom call scheduled with the competition show America's Got Talent!

Viewers on Instagram are praising the tiny dancer's undeniable talent!

"This little star is destined for BIG things," one commenter wrote.

"She stole the show!! So grown up! Love the confidence (and obvious talent)! Adorable."

