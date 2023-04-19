Expand / Collapse search
4 arrested in man's murder on Mt. Lemmon in Tucson

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. - Four people have been arrested after a man was found dead near a lake on Mt. Lemmon in southern Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says deputies on April 2 responded at 6 a.m. to an area along Catalina Highway near Rose Canyon Lake for reports of a dead person. Once at the scene, deputies found the body of 24-year-old Malik Brooks.

Brooks' cause of death was not released, but the sheriff's department said he had "obvious signs of trauma."

Homicide detectives investigating the case arrested four men in connection to Brooks' murder – Muhidin Kassim, Quinton Holt, Dereck Ashe, and Christopher Ellis.

mt lemmon murder suspects

From left: Muhidin Kassim, Quinton Holt, Dereck Ashe (Pima County Sheriff)

Kassim, Holt and Ashe are being held in Pima County Jail. Ashe was arrested in Texas where he is currently jailed.

The investigation into Brooks' murder remains ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Area where the victim's body was found: