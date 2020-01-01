4 critically injured in Phoenix crash

Firefighters say four people are in critical condition following an early-morning crash on New Year's Day in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, six people were injured in the crash near 15th Street and Yale just after 3 a.m.

Four of the victims, a 29-year-old man, two 21-year-old men and an 18-year-old man, were critically injured and have been taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Phoenix police.