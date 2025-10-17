4 dead in apparent eastern Arizona murder-suicide: PD

The Brief Four bodies were found inside a Pima home on Oct. 16 just before 1 p.m. No names were released, but police believe all four people were related. Investigators say initial information suggests a murder-suicide.



Police say a suspected murder-suicide at a home in Graham County left four people dead.

What we know:

According to the Pima Police Department, four bodies were found just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 inside a home just off Highway 70, near Main Street.

"The initial investigation points to a possible multiple homicide with a suicide," police said.

Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

What we don't know:

No identities were released, but police believe all four people were related.

What's next:

Police are investigating the incident, along with the Graham County Sheriff's Office and Safford Police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Graham County Sheriff's Office at 928-428-0808.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the bodies were found