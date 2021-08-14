4 injured after portion of Nevada supermarket collapses

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 3:25 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Warning
from SAT 12:17 PM MST until SAT 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:42 PM MDT until SAT 5:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 3:42 PM MST until SAT 4:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 1:19 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 3:23 PM MST until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:23 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:19 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:53 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:26 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:28 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:45 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

4 injured after portion of Nevada supermarket collapses

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Fire official, witness talk about awning collapse at Las Vegas supermarket

An awning at a Las Vegas supermarket collapsed Friday, leaving four people injured. (Source: KVVU via FOX Edge)

LAS VEGAS - Four people were injured Friday morning when the awning outside of a Nevada supermarket came tumbling down shortly after the store opened.

Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell said reports of the collapse reached authorities at 6:18 a.m., sending them racing to La Bonita Supermarket.

Once authorities arrived, crews rescued a victim that had been trapped beneath the debris. Rescuers checked for gas or electric issues at the collapse site, then cleared the rest of the debris to check for other victims, Broadwell said.

Authorities then performed a secondary search and gave an all-clear.

Yogi B., who arrived at the store shortly after the collapse, recalls seeing people fleeing the store.

Supermarket collapse

"I saw people running from the building, they were kind of running from the front of the building looking back, and so I thought somebody some kind of accident. I didn't know it was a building collapse until I pulled into the parking lot and got closer. And that's when I noticed that the building had collapsed," he said.

Nobody suffered any life-threatening injuries, but General Manager Armando Martinez said that could have been a different story had the collapse happen at a later hour when more people were around.

"At this moment, we can only thank God that this happened so early in the morning and not during busier hours," Martinez said in a statement.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the collapse.

The store closed after the collapse and Martinez said it’s going to stay that way until further notice. Employees will be given medical and emotional support before being assigned to a new store.

This story was reported from Atlanta.