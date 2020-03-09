4 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago, bringing Illinois total to 11

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Governor JB Pritzker confirmed four more cases of coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the state total to 11.

All four additional cases are in Chicago, and all of the patients are in good condition, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Two of the new victims — a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s — are both family members of the Vaughn Occupational High School aide, the statement said.

The third is a woman in her 50s who had travelled from California to Illinois. The fourth is a woman in her 70s who recently returned from an Egyptian cruise.

Pritzker also made a “disaster proclamation” that was needed to officially put Illinois in a state of emergency, which would make additional federal funding available to local governments.

“The state of Illinois will use every tool at our disposal to respond to this virus, and this is the next step in that commitment,” Pritzker said in the statement. “We stand ready to put the full weight of state government in preparation for a full-fledged response when needed and will continue to update the public regularly, responsibly and honestly as the situation evolves.”

Residents are encouraged to take preventative measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, including hand washing, avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick and avoiding touching the eyes and face.

Over the weekend, officials confirmed Illinois' seventh confirmed case of COVID-19. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwardy said the 7th confirmed case is likely a case of "community transmission," since the man had not traveled and had no connection to other coronavirus cases. He has no connection to the sick teacher at Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago.

"We do expect to see additional cases," Arwady said. "It signals how important it is for everybody who has flu-like symptoms to stay home from school or work unless needing to seek medical attention. It is important for us all to proetect older residents and those with underlying medical conditions."

Director of Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that she encourages people to plan now in case schools close or you are too sick to work.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.