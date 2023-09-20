4 pedestrians critically hurt after being hit by car at north Phoenix intersection

Two men and two women have been rushed to a hospital after they were hit by a car at an intersection in north Phoenix.

The collision happened at 1 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Tatum Boulevard and Desert Cove Avenue. Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the scene and found a two-car crash, with one of the vehicles hitting four pedestrians.

"One person did need to be extricated from underneath one of the cars," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.

Three of the pedestrians – a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, and a woman in her 30s – are in critical condition. The fourth pedestrian, a man in his 40s, is in extremely critical condition.

Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the collision.

Tatum Boulevard is shut down from Shea Boulevard to Desert Cove Avenue due to the investigation.

Area where the crash happened: