4 wild horses fatally shot in Arizona; $5,000 reward offered for information

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for fatal shootings of four wild horses in northern Arizona.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest officials said officers responded to reports of dead horses on the Black Mesa Ranger District outside of the Heber Wild Horse Territory last Thursday.

Authorities said equine necropsies showed all four horses were shot to death.

"The seriousness of this and past horse-related incidents on the forest are of the greatest importance to me," said Forest Supervisor, Anthony Madrid. "Much of the work around these unfortunate situations can only reach successful outcomes with the collective approach and partnership with the community. I am requesting assistance from our communities and publics to help us solve this case."

If you have any information about this case, call the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

To report a dead or injured horse, contact the Black Mesa Ranger District at 928-535-7300.

