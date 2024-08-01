4-year-old pronounced dead after being pulled from pool in Scottsdale

article

Scottsdale Fire Department said a four-year-old boy was found unconscious after being pulled out of a pool at a home near 73rd and Cypress streets on August 1.

He was soon thereafter declared dead.

According to a release, CPR was being performed before emergency responders arrived at the scene.

There was no information available on how long the boy was in the pool or how he was found.

The home where he was found was reportedly a short-term rental property and the pool was not surrounded by a protective fence.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

