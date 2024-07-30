3-year-old boy dies after being found unconscious in pool, Phoenix firefighters say

A 3-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a swimming pool, Phoenix firefighters said.

The boy was found unconscious and not breathing at around 8:30 a.m. July 30 at a home near 64th Street and Cactus Road.

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, CPR was performed on the boy before he was taken to a hospital.

"It is unknown how long the child was in the water," the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The victim was not identified.

Phoenix Police is investigating the incident.

City of Phoenix Summmer Safety Program

phoenix.gov/summer

Map of where the incident happened