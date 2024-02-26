4-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in far East Valley
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A young girl has died after she was hit by a car near San Tan Valley.
The collision happened on Feb. 23 at 5:15 p.m. in a neighborhood near Combs Road and Painted Desert Drive.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the child, 4-year-old Mia Preston, was taken to a hospital where she died.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The Pinal County Vehicular Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.