4-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in far East Valley

A young girl has died after she was hit by a car near San Tan Valley.

The collision happened on Feb. 23 at 5:15 p.m. in a neighborhood near Combs Road and Painted Desert Drive.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the child, 4-year-old Mia Preston, was taken to a hospital where she died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Pinal County Vehicular Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Area where the collision happened