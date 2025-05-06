400 kilograms of fentanyl seized during operation in Phoenix and elsewhere: DOJ

article

The Brief Federal officials say "record-breaking quantities" of fentanyl and other items were seized as part of an operation. Seizures were made in Phoenix and four other cities.



Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said 16 people have been arrested, and "record-breaking quantities" of fentanyl, cash, firearms, and cars were seized in Phoenix and other areas as part of an operation.

What we know:

Per a statement released on May 6, officials said law enforcement executed coordinated search warrants in Phoenix and four other cities, which ultimately resulted in the seizures.

In Phoenix alone, officials said they seized the following:

About $390,000 in U.S. Dollars.

72 lbs of meth

13 kilograms of fentanyl pills

2.4 lbs of heroin

5 kilograms of cocaine

"This historic drug seizure, led by the DEA, is a significant blow against the Sinaloa Cartel that removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote.

Besides the drug seizures, federal officials said at least 14 people have been charged conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Some of the suspects also face additional charges. The people arrested include a man identified as 36-year-old Heriberto Salazar Amaya, who was described as the leader of a drug trafficking organization.

Pricey vehicles seized as part of operation

Dig deeper:

As mentioned above, Phoenix was one of the five locations where items were seized by law enforcement as part of the operation.

The other four locations were identified by federal officials as Albuquerque, N.M., Las Vegas, Layton, Utah, and Salem, Ore.

In Albuquerque, authorities say they managed to seize 49 firearms that included ghost guns (untraceable firearms), as well as two vehicles worth about $140,000.

In Layton, officials said a Dodge TRX Mammoth that was valued at around $150,000 was seized.