5 hospitalized following Phoenix multi-vehicle crash: PD

Phoenix Police say five people were taken to the hospital as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on the night of Aug. 29.

What we know:

Per a statement released by Phoenix Fire officials, crews responded at 8:00 p.m. to the area of 40th Street and McDowell Road.

"There were a total of six patients involved. One patient had to be extricated from a vehicle," read a portion of the statement.

In a separate statement, Phoenix Police say four adults and one juvenile were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

