5 hospitalized, including 2 teens, following shooting at house party in Tolleson

Police say five people, including two teens, have been hospitalized following an early-morning shooting in a Tolleson neighborhood.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road while the victims were attending a house party at a vacant home.

Police say all of the victims were outside in front of the home when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and the passenger inside the vehicle began shooting at the crowd.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old teen, is in critical condition.

No suspect description is available at this time, however, police say the vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on 86th Lane.

If you have any information, please call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.