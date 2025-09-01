5 people ejected from Mustang after driver was racing a motorcyclist, Tempe PD says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Five people were ejected from a Ford Mustang in Tempe on Monday night after police say the driver was racing a motorcyclist.
What we know:
The Mustang's driver "failed to negotiate the turn and crashed" near Rio Salado Parkway near Scottsdale Road on Sept. 1 at around 9 p.m.
"All 5 were taken to the hospital with critical injuries," Tempe Police said. "The rider of the motorcycle returned to the scene."
Map of the area where the crash happened
What we don't know:
The names and ages of those involved in the crash weren't released.
Police did not say what the Mustang crashed into.