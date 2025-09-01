5 people ejected from Mustang after driver was racing a motorcyclist, Tempe PD says

The Brief Five people were critically injured after being ejected from a Ford Mustang that crashed while allegedly racing a motorcycle in Tempe on Sept. 1. According to police, the driver failed to make a turn on Rio Salado Parkway, and that's when the crash happened.



Five people were ejected from a Ford Mustang in Tempe on Monday night after police say the driver was racing a motorcyclist.

What we know:

The Mustang's driver "failed to negotiate the turn and crashed" near Rio Salado Parkway near Scottsdale Road on Sept. 1 at around 9 p.m.

"All 5 were taken to the hospital with critical injuries," Tempe Police said. "The rider of the motorcycle returned to the scene."

What we don't know:

The names and ages of those involved in the crash weren't released.

Police did not say what the Mustang crashed into.