5 people, including 3 kids, hospitalized after Phoenix crash

Five people, including three kids, are in the hospital Wednesday night after getting into a crash at a Phoenix intersection.

The crash happened at 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

A woman was ejected from the car and is in extremely critical condition. Three kids were also badly hurt and are in critical condition.

A man was treated at the scene for injuries and taken to the hospital for observation.

"The cause of the collision is unknown at this time but the scene is currently under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: