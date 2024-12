The Brief Six prisoners have escaped from custody in Navajo County. White Mountain Apache Police provided the names of the prisoners and asked if they were found to call police. Police haven't said how the prisoners escaped.



White Mountain Apache Police say six prisoners have escaped in Navajo County.

Authorities are asking for the public to call 911 if any of the prisoners are found.

White Mountain Apache Police identified the five prisoners as the following:

Julian S. Thomas

Isaiah B. Kindelay

Tyrien W. Thompson

Shaquille Ivins

Brandon Sanchez

Rio Joplin

Police haven't said how they escaped.