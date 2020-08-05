517 inmates at Tucson prison test positive for COVID-19

Nearly half of the inmates housed in a Tucson minimum security prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Whetstone unit has 1,066 inmates in a dormitory-style setting and according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 517 of those inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

The department of corrections said the positive cases were discovered as part of a push to test all 39,000 state prisoners. The infected inmates have been separated from the general population.

Last week, inmates held a peaceful walkout and reportedly told staff they want to remain on lockdown to cut down on the spread of the virus.

Before corrections officials discovered the cases at the Whetstone unit, the agency reported 890 inmates at Arizona state prisons and 564 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six inmate deaths have been confirmed.

On August 4, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,008 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 more deaths.

The state Department of Health Services reported that the newly reported cases and deaths raised the confirmed case total to 180,505 and the death toll to 3,845.

