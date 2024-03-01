Six Georgia residents accused of traveling to Florida to steal nearly $100k worth of items from self checkouts

Half a dozen residents from Georgia are accused of traveling to Florida to steal $90,000 worth of items from self-checkout lanes at multiple retail stores, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The six suspects reportedly operated the organized retail theft ring in Northeast Florida where they stole thousands worth of merchandise from retailers in over 70 separate thefts.

The suspects traveled to Florida weekly to steal merchandise using self-checkout lanes where they reportedly only made partial payments before leaving the stores with additional items.

Mugshots: Top left to right are Kimberly Thompson, Mary Corwin, Brian Wallace | Bottom Left to right are Robert Bryant, Ryan Mullis, Christopher Coats. Photo Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The thefts happened at stores in Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Columbia, Volusia, Alachua, and Flagler counties over the last 18 months.

The suspects arrested are:

Robert Thad Bryant III, 40, of Kingsland, Georgia. He's facing a RICO charge, one count of grand theft, and 49 counts of petit theft.

Kimberly Michelle Thompson, 46, of Kingsland, Georgia. She's facing a RICO charge.

Brian Lee Wallace, 42, of Kingsland, Georgia. He's facing grand theft charges, and eight counts of petit theft.

Christopher Neal Coats, 41, of St. Mary's, Georgia. He's facing grand theft charges and five counts of petit theft

Mary Lynn Corwin, 50, of Kingsland, Georgia. She's facing grand theft charges and three counts of petit theft.

Ryan Lee Mullis, 44, of Kingsland, Georgia. He's facing grand theft charges and one count of petit theft.

FDLE’s Jacksonville Regional Operations Center began the investigation in August 2022 after receiving complaints from multiple retailers.