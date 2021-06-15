6 injured, including pregnant woman, in Laveen rollover crash

article

Six people have been injured in a rollover crash near 43rd Avenue and Baseline, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The collision Tuesday afternoon involved two sedans, and first responders had to extricate one of the crash victims from their car.

Four women, ages 17, 24, 25 and 40, were hospitalized in critical condition. The 25-year-old woman is 12 weeks pregnant, fire crews said.

Two other people, including a 14-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

