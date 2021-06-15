Expand / Collapse search
6 injured, including pregnant woman, in Laveen rollover crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
Scene of a serious rollover crash in Laveen. article

Scene of a serious rollover crash in Laveen.

PHOENIX - Six people have been injured in a rollover crash near 43rd Avenue and Baseline, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The collision Tuesday afternoon involved two sedans, and first responders had to extricate one of the crash victims from their car.

Four women, ages 17, 24, 25 and 40, were hospitalized in critical condition. The 25-year-old woman is 12 weeks pregnant, fire crews said.

Two other people, including a 14-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

