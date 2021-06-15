Expand / Collapse search
MCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near Gila Bend Airport

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near Gila Bend Airport

GILA BEND, Ariz. - One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a plane crashed on the morning of June 15 near the Gila Bend Airport.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two people were on board the aircraft when it went down near the runway of the airport.

One person was ejected from the aircraft upon impact and was airlifted to a hospital.

The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

