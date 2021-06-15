MCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near Gila Bend Airport

One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a plane crashed on the morning of June 15 near the Gila Bend Airport.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two people were on board the aircraft when it went down near the runway of the airport.

One person was ejected from the aircraft upon impact and was airlifted to a hospital.

The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

