6 people displaced after double house fire in north Phoenix

Six people are out of their homes following a double house fire in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix Fire says the flames broke out just before 9:30 p.m. on May 29 near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive.

When crews got to the scene, they were met with smoke and flames coming from the roofline of the homes.

Everyone who was inside the homes got out safely.

"Due to the personal [sic] required on the incident command immediately balanced the assignment to a first alarm," Phoenix Fire said. "Supply lines were laid, multiple hoselines were extended and engine companies aggressively attacked both fires."

No injuries were reported. Phoenix Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Six people are out of their homes following a double house fire in a north Phoenix neighborhood. (Phoenix Fire)

Area where the fire happened: