6-year-old girl donates lemonade stand earnings to homeless women and children in the Valley

One Valley girl started out by making a difference in her neighborhood, and now she's looking for even bigger ways to give back to those in need.

"I really like to help some people," said Ellie Tritch.

When Ellie learned that some people don't have a place to live, she wanted to do something that would help.

"She rides around in the backseat of the car all the time and looks out the window and she constantly asks questions about folks that are out there with signs and she just said she wanted to help them," said Ryan Tritch, Ellie's father.

A proud dad of a daughter with a big heart for others. Ryan and his wife set up a lemonade stand in their neighborhood for little Ellie to sell her fresh, homemade lemonade by the glass.

"We told her if you make money with your lemonade stand you can either keep it or you can give it away and she said she wanted to give it away," said Ryan.

Using the money she earned to give back, she's taken the $100 she's saved up and donated it to the women and children who live at Phoenix Rescue Mission's Changing Lives Center.

"It's just touching how someone so young could be so giving," said Shanna Dominguez, a resident at Changing Lives Center for Women and Children.

"My son is six and that's generous. that's a big heart right there," said Noelle Kuhn, a resident at Changing Lives Center for Women and Children.

Ellie's father says she's learning a valuable lesson.

"Sometimes we see the world and selfishness gets you a lot of attention but I wanted her to see that selflessness is really important too," said Ryan.

No matter how young, anyone who is willing to make a difference in the lives of others is a hero.

If you would like to know more about how you can help Ellie through the Phoenix Rescue Mission, visit their website.