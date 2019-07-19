7-Eleven gifts $7,111 to baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces

7-Eleven is gifting $7,111 to a St. Louis baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. who weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

"No other way to celebrate a one-in-a-million 7-Eleven baby! Welcome to the world, J'aime Brown! She truly is our #LadyLucky," 7-Eleven tweeted on Friday.

J'Aime was born at St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis. She was born to parents Rachel Landford and Johntez Brown, who are both from St. Louis, the hospital said.

A representative from the hospital said on July 11 that both the mother and baby are doing well.

"After catching wind of the incredible news, 7-Eleven decided to pledge $7,111 to the newborn's college fund to honor her entry to the world," 7-Eleven spokeswoman Gaby Harris told USA Today.

"Along with this pledge, the brand has also provided the family with diapers, 7-Eleven onesies and other newborn goodies to help her parents along the way," she said.

Congratulations to the family and Lady Lucky!

This story was reported from Los Angeles.