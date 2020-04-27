70-year-old man struck and killed by a driver in Glendale

article

A 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver in Glendale Sunday night, police say.

He's identified as Efren Porfirio Ramos.

Just after 8 p.m., Glendale Police officers responded to the area of 7400 West Camelback Road for reports of someone being hit by a driver.

Officers found Ramos near a curb in a dark area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A white Toyota Avalon was traveling westbound on Camelback Road when the vehicle collided with the pedestrian. The driver of the Avalon stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation," the department said.

It's not known why Ramos was in the street and the driver is not facing charges at this time.

Advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.