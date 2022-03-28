Expand / Collapse search
73-year-old NYC man attacked in broad daylight in attempted robbery

By Luke Funk
Published 
Updated 12:48PM
News
FOX 5 NY

Manhattan robbery attack

A 73-year-old man was shoved to the ground from behind in a broad daylight robbery attempt in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK - A 73-year-old man was shoved to the ground from behind and kicked in a broad daylight robbery attempt in Midtown Manhattan.

The NYPD says it happened Sunday just before 11 a.m. on 8th Ave.

Police say the elderly man was inside a convenience store buying lottery tickets when an unidentified man walked up to him and tried to grab his wallet out of his hand.

The victim resisted and kept his wallet and the other man left the store.

The 73-year-old left the store and then began crossing the street when the man ran up behind him and shoved him to the ground.  He then kicked the victim multiple times and tries to grab the wallet as people watched and walked by.

The victim was able to keep his wallet and the attacker took off into the subway at the corner of W. 40th St. and 8th Ave.  The attacker was seen slipping through the turnstiles without paying while smoking a cigarette and drinking from a can.

The victim suffered pain, swelling, and a bruise around his left eye.

EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. 

