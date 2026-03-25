Southern Arizona man accused of providing support to Mexican cartels: USAO

The Brief 65-year-old Laurence Gray was indicted on March 17 for allegedly providing material support to two designated foreign terrorist organizations, according to the United States Attorney's Office. Gray was accused of knowingly trying to provide firearms to the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) and Cartel de Sinaloa (CDS) in 2025.



Federal prosecutors say the owner of federally licensed firearms dealer in Arizona has been indicted on charges related to providing material support to designated foreign terrorist associations.

What we know:

Per a statement released on March 25, 65-year-old Laurence Gray of Hareford was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 17 on charges related to providing material support to two Mexican cartels that were designated in 2025 as foreign terrorist organizations.

"Gray was arraigned on the indictment in federal court [on March 25]," read a portion of the statement.

Where Hareford is located

Dig deeper:

Officials with the United States Attorney's Office wrote that Gray, who is the owner of Grips by Larry, was "previously indicted for firearms trafficking offenses in 2025" alongside a 73-year-old Tucson man.

"The original charges against both men included trafficking in firearms, aiding and abetting the straw purchasing of firearms, and aiding and abetting material false statements during the purchase of a firearm," read a portion of the statement. "In addition to more firearms charges, last week’s superseding indictment added material support to terrorism charges against Gray."

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said the indictment alleged that Gray knowingly tried to provide firearms to Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) and Cartel de Sinaloa (CDS) in 2025.

"Both cartels were designated by the U.S. Secretary of State as foreign terrorist organizations pursuant to Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act on Feb. 20, 2025," read a portion of the statement.