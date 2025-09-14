83-year-old Arizona man finds joy in 50 years of dance

The Brief A Phoenix man has been taking weekly dance lessons since 1975, accumulating around 5,000 classes and participating in 45 dance competitions. Now 83, Gary Hamman credits dancing for keeping him active, mentally sharp, and helping him find love, and he plans to keep going for as long as he can.



Gary Hamman has been dancing for 50 years, but the 83-year-old says he’s still learning new moves.

What we know:

Hamman has been a regular at the Arthur Murray Dance Center in Phoenix since 1975, a commitment that totals around 5,000 lessons with more than 100 different teachers. He has also competed in 45 dance competitions, winning several.

He originally started taking lessons with his first wife to try and save their marriage.

"I was thinking about getting a divorce, so we came in here to see if that would help, but it didn't help enough, so she went away, but I kept going," Hamman said.

A few years later, dancing led him to his next wife, Louise. They were dance partners until she passed away from cancer in 2005.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Gary Hamman

Dig deeper:

Hamman, an engineer by day and a dancer by night, never stopped. He was eventually given a Lifetime Dancing Award.

"It's good exercise. I'm not really young anymore," he said. "It also involves keeping your balance and keeping your mind going with learning new things … it feels like it keeps everything going."

Hamman said he won't stop dancing until he's forced to, and at 83, that still feels a long way off.

"Maybe that will help the years go on. Not stopping," he said.