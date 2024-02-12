9-car crash on US 60: Injuries reported, freeway closed

A crash involving nine vehicles along the US 60 on Monday morning left people injured, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The initial crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Rural Road exit. Several lanes of traffic in both directions were blocked due to debris on both sides of the freeway. The westbound US 60 is now closed at the Loop 101.

The severity of injuries suffered in the crash is unknown.

DPS says an unoccupied patrol vehicle was also struck.

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A crash involving nine vehicles along the US 60 near Rural Road on Feb. 12 left multiple people injured, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (ADOT)

Map of where the crash happened