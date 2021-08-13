Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
2
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

96-year-old WWII veteran sings national anthem before baseball game

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 13 News

Watch: WWII veteran sings national anthem before baseball game

With cheers from the crowd, a 96-year-old man who served in WWII sang the national anthem ahead of a Minor League Baseball game in Michigan.

COMSTOCK, Mich. - A 96-year-old WWII veteran delivered his rendition of the national anthem before a Minor League Baseball game.

In video shared by the West Michigan Whitecaps, cheers were heard, people removed their caps and the crowd was on their feet before John Plyman began singing in Comstock, Michigan, on August 5, creating a special moment for spectators. It was the home game for the Whitecaps.

Once he was done, Plyman saluted. The fans cheered once again.

The Whitecaps lost the game to the Dayton Dragons 8-0.

"Thank you John," the announcer was heard saying in the video, "and thank you for your service."

Storyful contributed to this report
 