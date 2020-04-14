'A new normal': Gov. Newsom details easing stay-at-home order guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday detailed an optimistic look as to how the state will ease its restrictions under the current stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom outlined the following six factors will play a role in how officials will move forward:

Newsom shared that the outlook was a frame of "optimism and hopefulness," and ensured residents that the state's stay-at-home order would not be permanent.

State officials are working in preparing their next steps as the state moves transitions from a "surge" to a state of "suppression" in the virus outbreak.

As summer break approaches, along with Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, Newsom said large social gatherings will not be in the cards anytime soon.

On March 19, Newsom issued a statewide order for California’s 40 million residents to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak in order to slow the spread of the virus and flatten the curve.

Advertisement

RELATED: Governor Newsom issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti followed up by implementing a citywide “Safer at Home,” order that night, which prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people. It also advised residents not to travel to or from a job outside the city as well as not to travel to or from a vacation home outside city limits.

RELATED: LA County officials announce new ‘Safer at Home’ order

Days later, several beaches, hiking trails and parks were closed to deter crowds from gathering.

Police patrol an empty Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California on March 23, 2020, as people are encouraged to stay at home to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Ima ((Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)) Expand

By March 19, Los Angeles County had reported its second death and 230 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The latest numbers reflect the county has ballooned to 9,420 cases as of Tuesday morning, as well as thousands of additional cases across Southland.

The city's "Safer at Home," order has been extended through May 15.

Los Angeles Unified School Districts Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that its schools would remain closed and that remote learning would resume through the academic year and summer school.

Newsom warned earlier this month that schools would not reopen until the next academic year.

RELATED:

• LAUSD superintendent says remote learning will continue through school year, summer school session

• California schools to remain closed until next academic year

There may be staggered times in which students are able to return to school once it's safe to do so, Newsom said. He said he continues to work with superintendents across the state to implement proper next steps.

In addition, officials are considering new floorplans at school and businesses that will allow for increased distancing.

A silver lining came Monday when Los Angeles County reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus cases since March 26.

RELATED: LA County reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since March 26

While most states were expected to hit its peak within in mid-April, Newsom is sticking by his anticipated ideology that The Golden State will hit its peak in mid-May.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom sticks with mid-May as anticipated COVID-19 peak

While Newsom did offer an optimistic look in Tuesday's briefing, it was apparent that the state will return to what be known as a "new normal."

An example provided by the California Department of Public Health Director, Dr. Sonia Angell, included the possibility of having fewer tables at restaurants when it's safe to dine again, which will allow for increased distancing.

Newsom announced Monday that California, Washington and Oregon have formed a pack on how they will gradually reopen the states' economies.

Forming regional pacts is occurring nationwide. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that his state formed a similar alliance with New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said it’s far too soon for state’s to ease up on their stay-at-home orders in order to reopen the economy.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Fauci said, “We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet.”

RELATED: Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Federal, state, and local officials have emphasized the need for residents to continue social distancing.

Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Burbank and Culver City have policies in place that require workers at essential businesses and customers to wear face coverings. The mandate went into effect Friday.

RELATED: Face coverings mandate for essential business workers, customers in several SoCal cities now in effect

Newsom did not give an estimated date as to when he will begin loosening the state's stay-at-home order.

However, he did say it depends on residents' efforts to continue practicing physical distancing and obeying the state's current order in addition to a flattening in ICU and hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The governor said he could have a more precise answer in two weeks.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.