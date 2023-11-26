A woman's secrets to a long life; how Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift met: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include an Arizona woman spilling her secrets about how she has lived a long life; Travis Kelce revealing how he and Taylor Swift met and a tornado touching down in Payson, Arizona.

Here are the top stories from Nov. 19-25.

1. Arizona woman being studied by scientists looking for secrets to a long life

Featured article

2. Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce finally reveals how they met: 'She'll probably hate me for saying this'

Featured article

3. Family of Arizona teen who died after taking fentanyl-laced pill decries sentence received by drug dealer

Featured article

4. NWS confirms tornado touched down near Payson

Featured article

5. 'American nightmare': How 30 unlicensed rehab homes nearly took over a Laveen community

Featured article

6. Man found hiding underneath car after shooting at 3 people in Phoenix: police

Featured article

7. Thanksgiving strike? Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport workers walk off job

Featured article

8. Arizona Thanksgiving duo brought together by mistaken text reunite for the holidays

Featured article

9. 'It could've been a child': Man accused of shooting dog in the face while boy was nearby | Crime Files

Featured article

10. Man who won $1.35B Mega Millions sues his daughter’s mother for revealing win to his family