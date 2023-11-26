A woman's secrets to a long life; how Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift met: this week's top stories

Suspect hides in backyard; dog survives shooting | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files segment, we're taking a look at a report of a dog being shot but thankfully surviving the injuries; a murder suspect being found hiding in a backyard and the sober living scheme affecting a large part of a Laveen neighborhood.
This week's top stories include an Arizona woman spilling her secrets about how she has lived a long life; Travis Kelce revealing how he and Taylor Swift met and a tornado touching down in Payson, Arizona.
Here are the top stories from Nov. 19-25.
1. Arizona woman being studied by scientists looking for secrets to a long life
It's a fact that people are living longer, but there is a select group of people who are in their 80s or above, but have the brain function of someone decades younger. Now, scientists want to know their secret to longevity, and an Arizona 'super ager' is helping their efforts.
2. Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce finally reveals how they met: 'She'll probably hate me for saying this'
Taylor Swift's new boyfriend Travis Kelce is finally telling the world how he got the girl.
3. Family of Arizona teen who died after taking fentanyl-laced pill decries sentence received by drug dealer
The person who was found to have caused the death of 16-year-old Hannah Pairrett, Michael Allex Fox, was sentenced to six years in prison for what happened.
4. NWS confirms tornado touched down near Payson
Officials with the NWS say the damage was reported in a town located to the east of Payson.
5. 'American nightmare': How 30 unlicensed rehab homes nearly took over a Laveen community
How did 30 unlicensed & unregulated sober living homes nearly take over a brand new Laveen community? A neighbor says her American dream of owning a home turned into an "American nightmare" once she learned about the homes' connection to a behavioral health provider accused of Medicaid fraud.
6. Man found hiding underneath car after shooting at 3 people in Phoenix: police
When officers got to the scene, they learned three people had been shot at, with a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
7. Thanksgiving strike? Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport workers walk off job
While a strike wouldn't impact flight operations at the airport, it would mean passengers may have to plan for more time if they want to get food or drinks while waiting for their flights.
8. Arizona Thanksgiving duo brought together by mistaken text reunite for the holidays
It's a Thanksgiving tradition that began seven years ago, and Jamal Hinton, along with Wendy Dench, are reuniting for Thanksgiving in 2023, with a new twist.
9. 'It could've been a child': Man accused of shooting dog in the face while boy was nearby | Crime Files
"I heard a loud bang, and then Falco yelling, screaming, blood rushing down him," said the dog's owner.
10. Man who won $1.35B Mega Millions sues his daughter’s mother for revealing win to his family
A Maine man wanted to keep his massive lottery win a secret and is suing his daughter's mom for allegedly sharing the news.