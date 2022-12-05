Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Dean Trial Day One: Opening statements underway in murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:58AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean gets underway Monday morning in a Tarrant County courtroom.

Dean is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

Aaron Dean trial

The trial has been delayed a number of times due to the pandemic, a change of judges and more.

If convicted of murder Dean could face between 5 and 99 years in prison.

FOX 4 will have gavel-to-gavel coverage on Fox4News.com and our YouTube page, plus live updates from the courtroom throughout the day.

ATATIANA JEFFERSON COVERAGE

Opening Statements

Aaron Dean Murder Trial: Prosecutors lay out case against former Fort Worth police officer in opening statements

Prosecuting attorneys lay out the case against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean during opening statements. Dean is charged with capital murder for the 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.

Tarrant County prosecutor Ashley Deener walks the jury through the night of the shooting in her opening statement.

What to expect: Day One

Aaron Dean murder trial set to begin Monday after numerous delays

The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 will begin in Tarrant County Monday.

Day one of the trial will be a half-day in court.

The judge will issue an official ruling in the change of venue motion. Dean's lawyers have argued the media coverage of the trial makes it impossible for the former Fort Worth police officer to have a fair trial.

Next he will read the indictment and instructions to the jury, followed by opening arguments.

Aaron Dean Trial Jury

Attorney discusses key facts in Atatiana Jefferson murder case

More than three years after Atatiana Jefferson was shot through the window of her mother's home, the trial is set to begin Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer accused of her murder. Criminal defense attorney Russell Wilson has been following the case, which has had many delays. He walks Good Day through some of the details of the case that he believes are key.

Out of the 200 who showed up for jury selection eight men and six women were seated on the jury after three days of intense questioning.

From visual observation two appear to be of Indian descent, one appears to be Asian, at least one is Latino, none are African American.

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

