Police seek driver in deadly Bullhead City hit-and-run

The Brief A 40-year-old Bullhead City man, identified as Moses James Michael French, was struck and killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run collision near Highway 95 and Hancock Road. Bullhead City Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved and are asking anyone with information to call 928-763-1999.



What we know:

The Feb. 19 crash happened early in the morning at around 3:25 a.m. near Highway 95 and Hancock Road.

Moses James Michael French, 40, of Bullhead City, died at the scene, and the driver responsible took off from the area before first responders got there.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or details regarding the make and model of the vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.

Map of the area where the crash happened