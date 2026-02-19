Expand / Collapse search

Police seek driver in deadly Bullhead City hit-and-run

By
Published  February 19, 2026 8:39pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • A 40-year-old Bullhead City man, identified as Moses James Michael French, was struck and killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run collision near Highway 95 and Hancock Road.
    • Bullhead City Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved and are asking anyone with information to call 928-763-1999.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A 40-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday in Bullhead City, the police department said.

What we know:

The Feb. 19 crash happened early in the morning at around 3:25 a.m. near Highway 95 and Hancock Road.

Moses James Michael French, 40, of Bullhead City, died at the scene, and the driver responsible took off from the area before first responders got there.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or details regarding the make and model of the vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Bullhead City Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyMohave CountyNews