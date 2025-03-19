Aaron Gunches execution; Tesla vandalism caught on camera l Morning News Brief

A man was found shot at an apartment complex in Phoenix; a car crashed through a fence near Interstate 17; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
An Arizona man convicted of murder is being put to death; a person suspected of keying a Tesla in a Costco parking lot was arrested; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 19.
1. AZ inmate's execution
Featured
For the first time in almost three years, Arizona will carry out an execution. Here's what to know about the inmate who is about to be put to death, in addition to the death penalty system in Arizona.
2. Caught on camera
Featured
A man suspected of keying a Tesla in a San Jose Costco parking lot —an act of vandalism captured on video for all to see— has been arrested, police said.
3. Barricade incident at CIA headquarters