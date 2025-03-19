Expand / Collapse search

Aaron Gunches execution; Tesla vandalism caught on camera l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 19, 2025 10:01am MST
A man was found shot at an apartment complex in Phoenix; a car crashed through a fence near Interstate 17; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

An Arizona man convicted of murder is being put to death; a person suspected of keying a Tesla in a Costco parking lot was arrested; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 19.

1. AZ inmate's execution

Aaron Gunches: Here's what to know about the man who is set to be executed for murder
For the first time in almost three years, Arizona will carry out an execution. Here's what to know about the inmate who is about to be put to death, in addition to the death penalty system in Arizona.

2. Caught on camera

San Jose man arrested after viral video shows him keying Tesla
A man suspected of keying a Tesla in a San Jose Costco parking lot —an act of vandalism captured on video for all to see— has been arrested, police said.

3. Barricade incident at CIA headquarters

LIVE: CIA headquarters barricade incident; SWAT, police on scene