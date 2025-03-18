Aaron Gunches: Vigil to be held for death row inmate night before execution

The Brief On Tuesday night, a vigil is being held for death row inmate Aaron Gunches by the Diocese of Phoenix. He's set to be executed Wednesday morning in Florence. He was convicted in the 2002 murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband, Ted Price.



Arizona death row inmate Aaron Gunches is set to be executed on the morning of Wednesday, March 19.

Ahead of his death, the Diocese of Phoenix will hold a prayer vigil at St. Mary's Basilica in downtown Phoenix. The church is expecting dozens to hundreds of people to come pray.

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. and will last an hour.

The backstory:

This will be Arizona's first execution in more than two years. On Wednesday morning, Gunches will be executed by lethal injection.

He was sentenced to death for the murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband, Ted Price, in 2002. Price's body was later found in the desert.

The following year, Gunches shot a trooper twice. Bullet casings from the shooting matched the ones found near Price's body.

He was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Price, as well as attempted murder of a DPS trooper.

Aaron Gunches

What they're saying:

The night before his death, bishops pray to abolish the death penalty in the U.S.

"Well, I think the Arizona Catholic Conference of Bishops, as well as our own bishops and our holy father, just emphasize that we first need to pray for victims. A crime has taken place and people have been suffering as a result of the loss of life. But, also recognizing that every person, no matter the crime they've committed, deserves a chance at redemption," Father Estevan Wetzel, director of prison ministries for the Diocese of Phoenix, said.

What's next:

Gunches will be executed at 10 a.m. in Florence.

